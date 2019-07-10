BOE replaces badge system for schools

The Barrow County Board of Education voted to spend more than $600,000 Tuesday, more than half of it on a security system for the school district.
The board approved contracts for a new badge system for all the schools, which can lock all doors controlled by the system, through Adapt to Solve, up to $424,348; 40 Cleartouch 75-inch interactive panels with TechOptics of Winder for Westside Middle School, $154,887; and safety and sanitation products for the food department through Sani-Tech Cafeteria Management, $28,978.
The board met for less than 10 minutes, including a brief closed session to discuss personnel. The board hired 19 teachers and 11 non-classified employees after the brief session.
The board also agreed to table two policy changes until the August meeting for public comment. The policies deal with school admissions for students whose parents are on active military duty and with changes in the wording of “competitive interscholastic activities.”
One change would “clarify that all students in grades 6-12 must be enrolled full-time in the school that sponsors the competitive activity in order to be eligible to participate.”
The new high school being built adjacent to Sims Academy will offer “a limited number of athletic programs upon opening” in August 2020, a school newsletter said recently.
The newsletter said sports “being considered” include cross country, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, swimming, golf, tennis and dance. The school also plans to offer one-act play, E-sports and literary competition through the Georgia High School Association. Students “will indicate” sports they want to participate in when they submit an application in November, the newsletter said.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, reported the district received more than $1 million for its ELOST — education local option sales tax — fund in June. It was the fourth of six months in 2019 in which the system has gotten more than $1 million. Houston said the system is 32.6 percent ahead of the same period in 2018 for ELOST money. The district has more than $6 million in 2019. It received $11.2 million for 2018.
BOE replaces badge system for schools
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)