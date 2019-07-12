Terrell: Questions America needs to ask

Let’s admit up front that the left and the national media for the most part are against President Donald Trump.
Before we go further, let’s go on record and say again, Donald Trump needs a lot of work to be “presidential.”
However, as our 45th President of the United States, President Trump is getting things done and making the left and the Democrats look bad.
He has made a few Republicans look bad as well.
Maybe it isn’t government the way we remember; maybe there is too much showmanship in his style. But, you have to admit he’s moved us further along in the past two-and-one-half years than the last two presidents moved us in 16 years.
So why the hate?
Last week’s Fourth of July Salute to America parade was hardly covered by the media. And what reporting it did receive was negative. The national media even complained because a couple of U.S. Army tanks were on display in the nation’s capital and our President talked about patriotism.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes called the president a “Mad King” and CBS commentators criticized the president for displaying and highlighting “…America’s military might.”
The question the Democrats and the left need to answer is why do they want to destroy America? Every one of them live, work and have found success in their lives because they live in the United States.
It’s time to ask Nike and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick what their real objectives are.
In case you didn’t hear, Nike came out with a new athletic shoe design that featured a Revolutionary War-era United States flag with 13 stars for the original 13 colonies. The flag was designed by Betsy Ross for George Washington and has been used frequently in our country’s history.
One report even indicated that the Betsy Ross flag was used in the inauguration ceremony for President Barack Obama.
Once the shoe hit the markets, Kaepernick, a spokesman for Nike, complained to the company that the shoe represented 18th century racism and Nike has taken the shoe out of sales.
I think we should ask Kaepernick and others on the left to sit down and make a list of what they feel entitled to as well as what the world owes them!
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wasted little time in telling Nike what he thought about their actions.
Nike had just announced they were building a new Nike Air plant in Arizona after receiving an incentive package worth $184 million from the Arizona Commerce Authority for agreeing to locate the plant in Arizona.
Gov. Ducey announced that he had ordered the Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentives being provided by the state. He pointed out the state was “…doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history.”
While we are asking questions, we should ask the United Nations what gives them the right to demand that we (the United States) as a sovereign nation, open our borders to unlimited immigration, impose strict gun control measures over our citizens and place restrictions on free speech in our country.
They have no right to threaten our constitutional rights, our culture and independence, or our national sovereignty and the American way of life.
There are two questions for the left on illegal immigration. Why should we allow illegal immigrants the right to vote or receive medical benefits when we aren’t taking care of our own senior citizens and military veterans?
Finally, let’s get some truthful answers to the “Russian collusion” investigation and Hillary Clinton’s emails and potential illegal acts that occurred during her watch as secretary of state, not to mention the millions of dollars donated by Russia to the Clinton Foundation.
Former FBI General Counsel James Baker has admitted there were abnormalities in the bureau’s investigation of suspected Russian collusion and it’s apparent the FBI obtained fraudulent FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and others have offered enough evidence to require a grand jury investigation. There may even be enough probable cause to question former President Barack Obama on what he knew!
Now is the time to provide the American people with the answers to these questions and more.
We have a right to know the truth and hold those who were corrupt accountable!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
