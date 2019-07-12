Bridgeman: Contemplating Declaration of Independence

Independence Day seems like it should be rebellious – a bunch of upstarts telling the British Empire they no longer want to be part of it.
I never have been much for fireworks and patriotism, that last refuge of a scoundrel, is a bit dubious. That scoundrel sentiment came from an Englishman, and Tory, Samuel Johnson, which might give us pause.
But the idea of the United States, still the only country ever founded on a set of ideals, always has been something for which striving toward those ideals is a worthy goal.
Our history is a long timeline of two steps forward and one-step back in seeking those ideals, it seems to me.
We have so much of which to be proud. We have so much of which to not be proud.
That would seem to be the essence of America – constantly striving to reach pretty high, idealistic goals.
Founding Father John Adams is credited with saying the holiday would be celebrated in years to come with “pomp and parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.”
He was remarkably prescient. Of course, he was speaking about July 2, the day delegates of the Second Continental Congress voted to separate themselves from England. The day we celebrate, July 4, last Thursday, was the day the delegates adopted the Declaration of Independence.
I’m uncertain of the difference between the day the delegates approved “a motion for independence advanced by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia” and two days later when the document was adopted by the Continental Congress. But apparently, it was significant then. Maybe it’s sort of like a bill approving a defense budget and an appropriation of money for the defense budget. I never have understood that process either, but it takes both apparently.
I always try to read a few things about our history around the Fourth. In our current political life, I am acutely aware that women could not vote until about 30 years before I was born. That’s still a head shaker for me.
Luckily, I have known, and appreciated, strong, smart women all my life. The notion that anyone would think they are not the equal to me (they might laugh at that) is mind-numbing.
Sometime during my adulthood, it was pointed out to me that legally women could not vote and blacks could. ’Course, the reality was that neither could vote.
That’s a couple of those steps back – that women and blacks could not vote.
I was awfully gratified when black women were credited with electing Doug Jones in Alabama to the U.S. Senate and now when they are generally viewed as the backbone of the Democratic party. Black women got a very short end of the stick in U.S. society for a long, long time – and still do in many instances.
Being a white male, that notion is sometimes uncomfortable, but true nonetheless.
You can see how easily I get off the historical path for the Declaration of Independence.
The notion that we should no longer venerate men such as George Washington or Thomas Jefferson is far-fetched to me. But I understand they had major flaws, such as owning slaves. Their high-sounding language didn’t seem to help them much then.
It was another one of those steps back.
One of the things we should remember about the Founding Fathers – they were all white men and most of them were relatively well-off financially. Women, blacks, poor people were not equal in those days, just as in current days.
But we can always remember the way the declaration ended, “we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
How many of us have made such pledges? We probably should contemplate that for at least a bit every July 4.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter with Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
