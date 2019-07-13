Holloway: Alternatives to Knockout roses

Rose Rosettes Disease is a virus that is wiping out the ever-popular Knockout rose, and all other roses for that matter; there is no cure, no sure preventive, and treatment means ripping plants out and destroying them, or letting them die an ugly death and risking the disease spreading.
Last year I saw the first signs of Rose Rosettes Disease in the county, and this year I see it everywhere.
I’ve become slightly crazed warning against the impending doom, informing baffled cashiers at fast-food restaurants and begrudging landscape managers of the demise of their Knockout roses. I’ve had a number of calls in the office about it and more commonly see early signs of the disease when I’ve been asked to a property to look at something else entirely.
What I mean to say is, plant something else. I understand the attraction for Knockouts; they are aptly named. With bold blooms lasting from March to November, and little maintenance required, they have been an easy choice. But it is time to move on to something new. When I say plant something else, I mean plant something else in the cool late fall when Georgia isn’t in a full-on impersonation of the earth’s core. However, now is a great time to look around and get ideas while the summer floral show is ongoing. Here are some suggestions to get you started:
•Dwarf Chastetree, Vitex agnus-castus — The full-sized version grows into a massive tree, but the dwarf varieties can be kept three to six feet, and there are multiple dwarf varieties on the market in varying shades. It has large long-blooming blue flower spikes that bees and butterflies adore, making the name “chaste” tree seem very unfitting when you see it humming with satisfied pollinators. Knockout roses are not a great pollinator attractor, so that is decidedly a point in favor of the vitex.
•American Beautyberry, Callicarpa Americana — As the name suggests, this native plant has beautiful bright purple berries from late summer until fall. In spring there are unassuming small white flowers. You can purchase the native variety as well as improved hybrids. It is an excellent plant for wildlife, attracting both pollinators and a variety of birds.
•Hardy Hibiscus, Hibiscus moscheutos — If there is any plant that can outcompete the showiness of the Knockout rose, it is the stunning plate-sized blooms of the hardy hibiscus. Despite being a native, it reads tropically, with exotic flowers in whites, pinks, and deep, rich reds. It is also currently having a moment, meaning that plant breeders are obsessed, and there are a wide variety of equally mesmerizing varieties on the market. Both compact and full-sized varieties are available, just check the tags when you are purchasing.
•Blueberry, Vaccinium — Hear me out on this. Blueberries are an attractive plant and you get delicious berries. With delicate spring flowers, and bright fall-foliage, it has multi-season interest. With most of us living on less than an acre, it makes sense to choose plants that are beautiful and functional. There are many varieties bred with ornamental uses in mind, including UGA’s releases “Summer Sunset,” “Cutie Pie,” and “Southern Bluebelle.”
•Tall herbaceous perennials — While certain spots in the landscape call for shrubbery, in many cases tall herbaceous perennials can take the place of flowering shrubs. Echinacea, Rudbeckia, Monarda, and Salvia have resilient varieties available with long blooming seasons, and have a similar height to well-pruned roses. Plant en masse for full effect.
For information on planting ornamentals Rose Rosettes Disease, contact me at the UGA Extension-Barrow County office.
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St., Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
Holloway: Alternatives to Knockout roses
