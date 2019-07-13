Bennett: Girls’ trip 2019

Hope everyone had a safe and happy Fourth of July!
The fireworks seemed to last for days this year and went through the entire weekend! I’m sure all the pets and farm animals were glad when they finally stopped.
I found out a few months ago that my employer was going out of town for the holiday. Listen, y’all, he’s a great guy, and when he is out of the office, we reap the benefits as well!
We’re on a rotation system, and for every day that he’s out, two of us come in to work, and the rest of us get to be off, too!
If he’s off on a Friday, then we just close the office and everyone gets to be off. He takes off a good bit of time each year, so it works out great!
I worked my rotation earlier in the spring, so that meant I got to be off this time around. That’s fireworks-worthy in and of itself!
For the last year or so, Aunt Joyce, Uncle Gene, Mom and Dad were not able to go over to the beach house alone, due to age and health issues. My semi-retired cousin, Sharon, and I decided this would be the perfect time to take the girls over for a short visit.
We hit the road Wednesday morning, and you’d have thought we were college students headed to Ft. Lauderdale for spring break! We were all so excited about going away! We laughed, snacked and (they) snoozed all the way over.
Ever present in our thoughts, though, was the fact that the boys weren’t with us.
We lost Dad in February and Uncle Gene just a few short weeks ago in early June. They both loved going to the beach so much.
So, it was with somewhat heavy hearts that we arrived at the townhouse. Uncle Ricky and Sharee had gone over a few days prior and had everything ready for us: the water turned on, the A/C cooling, chairs and an umbrella ready to use, etc.
I think it was a step in the healing process that we all needed. Everywhere we looked were reminders of the boys and memories of all the happy times spent there over the years. I was a little surprised at how emotional it was for me. But all my memories of time spent at the beach house are so wonderful, and it was fun — if a bit raw and painful at times — traveling down memory lane.
I know it was tough for the girls, too.
Even so, we forged through, had an absolute blast and started a new tradition of making memories.
We ate junk food, watched mindless television, spent lazy hours with our toes in the sand listening to the surf and shopped until we dropped.
We had some delicious dinners out, and stayed up late in our jammies, at times laughing hysterically at either a memory or something insanely goofy that one of us would say. We talked about missing the boys and how life has changed for all of us this year. My cousin has pretty much lost her dad, too, except it’s even worse for her — he has Alzheimer’s so badly that he doesn’t even know he’s in the world. There are worse things than death. So, we all understand loss.
I know the boys would be very proud of the girls. They missed their sweethearts, but they did very well and look forward to returning again as soon as we can. I’m hoping that each visit will be a little easier and a little less painful.
We’ve declared that girls’ trips will be a big part of our future, and we are bouncing around some fun ideas for the future. Maybe a short cruise around the Caribbean, or a river cruise up the Mississippi. Who knows what we might get into? But I think it’s official. Girls’ trips are a must for the future!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Girls’ trip 2019
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)