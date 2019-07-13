Jacks: Recipes for the Keto diet and watching your carbs

I’d like to send early birthday wishes out to my son Ross, who will have a birthday on July 14. His birthday is always a tough one to celebrate. He and his dad always celebrated together since his dad’s was the next day.
Also sharing his birthday is an old friend Larry Evans. Hope you also have a good day.
—
Lots of my friends and family are following the Keto diet. I’ve seen several of them lose a lot of weight so it’s definitely working.
Any diet that lets you eat bacon whenever can’t be too bad.
I was asked if I had any good recipes so this week my recipes are Keto-friendly and involve one of my favorite foods, chicken.
I’m not on the Keto diet but I do watch my carbs.
I mainly just try to eat healthy.
One thing I don’t eat is pasta. I try to find things to substitute instead.
With alfredo dishes, I have found zucchini works very well.
This chicken alfredo dish is one of my favorites.
Chicken Zucchini
Alfredo
Ingredients
3 large zucchini
2 Tbsps. extra virgin olive oil, divided
3/4 pound chicken breast
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
3/4 cups half and half (or whole milk)
4 ounces cream cheese
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan (plus more for serving)
1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley
Directions
Make zucchini pappardelle. Using a vegetable peeler, peel zucchini lengthwise to create long, thin strips.
Lay flat on a paper towel-lined baking sheet until ready to use. In a large skillet over medium high heat, heat 1 Tbsp. oil. Season both sides of chicken breast with salt, pepper and Italian seasoning and cook until cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and slice into strips. Add remaining Tbsp. olive oil to the skillet. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute, then add half and half and cream cheese and cook, stirring often, until cream cheese is melted.
Add Parmesan, then season with salt and pepper and simmer until the sauce is thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.
Fold in cooked chicken, zucchini papperdelle and parsley. Serve immediately.
—
With fresh veggies readily available in gardens, turning a plain chicken dinner into something tasty that the whole family will enjoy is much easier.
With a few spices for some extra seasoning, you have a meal in no time. A combination of tomatoes, spinach and cheese with chicken with spices is a rather tasty dish.
Creamy Tuscan Chicken
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
4 boneless chicken breasts
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp. unsalted butter
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes
2 cups baby spinach
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
Lemon wedges for serving
Directions
In a skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add chicken and season with salt, pepper and oregano.
Cook until golden and no longer pink, 8 minutes per side. Remove from skillet and set aside.
In the same skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tomatoes are beginning to burst then add spinach and cook until spinach is beginning to wilt.
Simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Return chicken to skillet and cook until heated through, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat. Squeeze with lemon and serve.
—
A mixture of asparagus, one of my favorite veggies, with zucchini and a few spices including garlic with chicken is another great taste.
Garlicky Greek Chicken
Ingredients
3 Tbsps. extra virgin olive oil, divided
Juice of 1 lemon
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 pound chicken thighs
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1/2 pound asparagus, ends removed
1 zucchini, sliced into half moons
1 lemon, sliced
Directions
In a large bowl, combine 2 Tbsps. olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and oregano. Whisk until combined then add chicken thighs and toss to coat.
Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes and up to 2 hours.
When you are ready to cook the chicken, preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a large ovenproof skillet over medium high heat, heat remaining Tbsp. of olive oil.
Season both sides of marinated chicken with salt and pepper then add chicken skin side down, and pour in the remaining marinade.
Sear until the skin becomes golden and crispy about 10 minutes.
Flip chicken and add asparagus, zucchini and lemons to the skillet. Transfer pan to oven and cook until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes.
—
If you take the ingredients you normally use in a caprese salad and cook them with chicken, you have a yummy hot dish for dinner. It takes no time to cook, but you will have request for seconds.
Caprese Chicken
Ingredients
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
2 Tbsps. freshly torn basil
4 slices mozzarella
Directions
In a large skillet over medium high heat, heat oil. Season chicken with salt and pepper and cook until golden and cooked through, 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Add balsamic vinegar to skillet then add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add tomatoes and season with salt. Let simmer until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in basil. Return chicken to skillet and nestle in tomatoes. Top with mozzarella and cover with a lid to melt. Spoon tomatoes over chicken and serve.
—
Adding bacon and cream cheese can only make chicken taste better. Using the bacon to wrap the chicken and baking it with a few spices yields another great easy dish to prepare.
Creamy Bacon Wrapped
Chicken
Ingredients
2 (8 ounces) packages cream cheese, softened
2 bunches green onions, chopped
Salt
Ground black pepper to taste
6 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, halved — pounded 1/4 inch thick
2 (16 ounces) packages sliced bacon.
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine cream cheese and green onions in a bowl.
Season with salt and black pepper. Spread about 1/4 cup of cream cheese mixture over each chicken breast. Starting at the narrow end roll chicken breast over filling.
Wrap each chicken breast in 4 bacon strips.
Set wrapped chicken on a rack. Set on a baking dish.
Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is browned and an instant read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a breast reads 160 degrees, about 1 hour.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Recipes for the Keto diet and watching your carbs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)