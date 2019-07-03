Winder officials eye TSPLOST referendum

Winder officials are advocating for a transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (TSPLOST) referendum that would come before Barrow County voters as soon as this fall. But the Barrow County Board of Commissioners chairman believes that may be inadequate time to flesh out what specific projects the referendum would include and to gauge overall public support for such an initiative.
During a meeting of the Winder City Council’s finance committee last Thursday, there was support among the council for placing a referendum for a countywide TSPLOST on the ballot this November, when voters around the county vote in municipal elections. If approved, there would be a sales tax levied for up to five years at a fractional rate up to 1 percent in 0.05 percent increments, or up to 0.75 percent if the county and municipalities fail to reach an intergovernmental agreement.
The county board of commissioners would need to call for a referendum by Oct. 4 in order for the measure to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot, and the county would need to hold a meeting at least 30 days in advance of the call for a referendum in order to discuss possible projects that would be included on the list.
If a 1-cent sales tax for transportation projects is approved by voters, it would raise the local sales-tax rate in Barrow County to 8 percent and would join two penny SPLOSTs already in effect — the SPLOST, which was approved for a five-year renewal in November 2017 and took effect in July 2018, and an extension of the current ESPLOST (for education), which will be renewed in October 2021 after an extension was approved by voters in March. City administrator Donald Toms, who pitched the idea of a TSPLOST referendum to the council last week, said he envisions an intergovernmental agreement between the local entities that would be set up similarly to the current SPLOST, where current projections indicate the county would bring in close to $60 million over a five-year period.
That money would then be divided between the county and cities on the basis of population. Winder would stand to receive more than $2 million per year from the tax, Toms said, while Barrow County would get up to $8 million per year on top of the state money for road, bridge and transportation projects the governments already receive.
See more in the July 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
