Bridges to retire as Statham mayor

Wednesday, July 3. 2019
A fixture in Statham, Mayor Robert Bridges, will end his tenure at the end of December.
Bridges, who has been mayor for 20 years, has made it official — he will not seek another term.
Qualifying for a city election in November will be Aug. 19-22. Three seats will be up and council member Perry Barton has said he won’t seek another term, either. Council member Hattie Thrasher is the other incumbent.
The city likely is to change pretty dramatically. The city council has approved a change in the city’s charter that would require power-sharing between the council and mayor. Statham has had a strong-mayor form of government during Bridges’ tenure.
The change will require the mayor to recommend hiring for city administrator, city clerk, city attorney and department heads and the council to approve those recommendations.
Bridges said he does not object to the changes.
See more in the July 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
