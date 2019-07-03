Barrow school board keeps millage rate at 18.5

The Barrow County Board of Education unanimously adopted its current 18.5 mills as the millage rate for the 2019-20 year.
The board met in a called meeting last week to set the millage rate.
The school district has had the same millage rate since 2007.
The board adopted the 18.5 mills as the tentative millage rate in June.
The board held three public meetings on the millage rate because it did not set it at the “rollback” rate — the millage required to generate the same amount of tax revenue as for the past fiscal year.
That rate would have been 17.834 mills.
The 18.5 mills are projected to produce $41.3 million in property taxes for the district, which is about 30 percent of the school system’s projected revenue for the year.
The budget already approved by the BOE calls for spending about $137.4 million, including using about $2.8 million in reserve funds.
The Barrow County school tax digest is estimated to be nearly $2.3 billion, about $136 million more than it was for the current budget.
The tax digest increased about 6.31 percent from 2018 to 2019.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, told the board six people came to the three hearings.
She said five wanted to see the board adopt an exemption from school taxes for residents older than 65.
She also told the board that the projected reserve fund as of June 30 is about $16.6 million.
For more on the board meeting, see the July 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
