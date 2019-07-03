Statham council questions revenue estimates

Statham City Council members had a few more questions for city administrator Mai Chang about the Fiscal Year 2020 budget at a called meeting last week.
Chang gave council members copies of a new budget, this one with specific numbers for revenue and expenses for Fiscal Year 2019, which ended June 30.
The council is expected to consider the budget at its July 16 meeting. Chang told council members the budget totals for revenue and expenses are the same as they have been.
Council members Dwight McCormic and Eddie Jackson had requested the more specific numbers.
The numbers come from the city’s software, Chang said.
A number that raised questions dealt with the bills for sewer use. The FY2019 budget was nearly $180,000. The revenue for 2019 was $341,957 and the 2020 figure was $320,516.
McCormic questioned those. Chang said the number for the FY2019 budget was “underestimated.”
McCormic said he “had a hard time wrapping my mind around” those numbers.
Numbers for the water bills also were a bit odd. The FY2019 revenue was estimated at $937,125. The amount billed was listed at $341,957 and the estimate for FY2020 is $320,516.
Payments to Barrow County for utility cost are estimated at $156,000. The amount spent was $80,917 and the budget estimate was $66,000. The city and county agreed on a new sewer services contract this spring. That will increase the city’s costs.
Another expense that appeared to be very high was for purchased water. The city spent $230,365.
The budget called for $50,000 in spending and the FY2020 number is $75,472.
The “big rain” in the spring caused problems with the Statham water system and the city had to purchase water through the county.
