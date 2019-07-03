In a called meeting last Thursday, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners formally adopted the millage rate for the 2019 tax digest.
The board voted to once again roll back the millage rates to 9.029 mills for the incorporated areas (down from 9.374 last year) and 7.089 mills (down from 7.356) for the unincorporated areas. The gross millage rate for both incorporated and unincorporated areas was 11.999 mills.
The general obligation bond rate dropped from 2.13 to 1.88 mills, while the fire millage rate remains the same at 2.28 mills.
The county will levy a new economic development millage rate of 0.66 mills to generate more than $1.5 million, $1.14 million of which will be used to make a debt payment on the Park 53 site at the intersection of highways 53 and 316. The remaining $400,000 will be used for upgrades to the site, which has sat vacant for more than a decade, in order to make it more attractive to prospective tenants.
County residents won’t get a break on their school property taxes. Following the Barrow County Board of Education’s approval on June 26, the school millage rate will remain at 18.5 mills. The board opted not to roll back the rate to 17.834.
BOC adopts millage rate
