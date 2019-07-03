BOC adopts millage rate

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, July 3. 2019
Comments (0)
In a called meeting last Thursday, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners formally adopted the millage rate for the 2019 tax digest.
The board voted to once again roll back the millage rates to 9.029 mills for the incorporated areas (down from 9.374 last year) and 7.089 mills (down from 7.356) for the unincorporated areas. The gross millage rate for both incorporated and unincorporated areas was 11.999 mills.
The general obligation bond rate dropped from 2.13 to 1.88 mills, while the fire millage rate remains the same at 2.28 mills.
The county will levy a new economic development millage rate of 0.66 mills to generate more than $1.5 million, $1.14 million of which will be used to make a debt payment on the Park 53 site at the intersection of highways 53 and 316. The remaining $400,000 will be used for upgrades to the site, which has sat vacant for more than a decade, in order to make it more attractive to prospective tenants.
County residents won’t get a break on their school property taxes. Following the Barrow County Board of Education’s approval on June 26, the school millage rate will remain at 18.5 mills. The board opted not to roll back the rate to 17.834.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.