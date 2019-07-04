As we approach Independence Day, I’ve been thinking a lot about the status of the U.S., what shape our country is in and what it really means to be patriotic.
If you Google the word “patriot,” the first definition you’ll get is, “a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors.”
I love my country, but, really, it’s more nuanced than that. For longer than I’ve been alive, going back at least to Vietnam, we have struggled with the concept of patriotism and what it really means to be patriotic. Our ideas differ. Patriotism is a feeling that lives inside of us.
I was 12 when 9/11 happened and remember that strong sense of unity we all felt. Less than two years later, that had faded as our leaders exploited that patriotism and desire for justice to lead us into an unnecessary war in Iraq, predicated on exaggerations and lies, that cost thousands upon thousands of lives and trillions of dollars. People who criticized that war were branded “unpatriotic.” “Love it or leave it,” a familiar refrain.
We often call America the greatest country on Earth without putting a lot of thought behind it. In many ways, it has been. But as I look at what is going on now, if this is the “greatest” country, I’d hate to see any others. You can “love” someone or something and not “like” it in a particular moment, and, to me, a big part of being a real patriot is being able to recognize and acknowledge when your country is doing something wrong and has wandered astray.
America, in July 2019, at 243 years old, has lost its way. And that’s grimly reflected in the gut-wrenching photo of the dead bodies of a man and his toddler, washed up on the banks of the Rio Grande.
This is how the Associated Press described the published photo of 25-year-old Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter, Valeria, who were found June 24: “The man and his 23-month-old daughter lay face down in shallow water along the bank of the Rio Grande, his black shirt hiked up to his chest with the girl tucked inside. Her arm was draped around his neck suggesting she clung to him in her final moments.”
According to the AP and confirmed police accounts, Martinez, of El Salvador was frustrated because he and his family were not able to request asylum (a legal process, by the way) and decided to cross the border. He first swam across the river with Valeria and left her on the U.S. side of the bank to go get his wife. But the girl jumped back into the water and though her father was able to grab her, they were swept away by the strong undercurrent.
The photo, if you haven’t seen it, is horrifying, sickening, nauseating, maddening to look at. And yet, like many other important photographs throughout the history of journalism, it feels totally irresponsible to look away.
We are in the midst of a true crisis at the southern border. Not the imaginary public emergency where a caravan horde of zombies is coming to take everything that you hold dear from you. It is a humanitarian crisis, with real human suffering, that the Trump administration is utterly ill-equipped and too incompetent to deal with. They don’t have a clue about how to handle the crisis in the right way and, I’m afraid, don’t care to.
The AP reports a total of 283 migrant deaths were recorded last year along the border and that the U.S. “metering” policy has “dramatically reduced the number of migrants who are allowed to request asylum, down from dozens per day previously to sometimes just a handful at some ports of entry.”
At the U.S. Consulate in Matamoros, where Martinez and his family arrived early Sunday, there are only 40 to 45 interviews for asylum each week with a waiting list anywhere from 800-1,700 people with similarly long waits at other points along the border, the AP reported.
For Martinez and his family, along with many others, that wait is far too long. They are desperate, and too many of us can’t even be bothered to be moved by that. The U.S. is not solely responsible for all that is wrong, but a review of history shows we certainly play a role in the problems of Central America.
If this photo or the reports of children of detained immigrants sitting at camps without toothpaste and toothbrushes don’t grab at our conscience and call us to be better, what will? We didn’t become “the greatest country on Earth” by shrugging our shoulders. When are we going to get back to being champions of freedom and a beacon of sanctuary?
I really can’t write anymore because I’m becoming more enraged with every word I write. I’m fed up with what our leadership has become. I’m mad as hell and can’t take it anymore, and I hope you are, too.
The outrage is exhausting, but what is the cost of turning away?
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Comments
You wouldn't know patriotism if it smacked your ass. You should talk to a veteran like my grandfather. World War II. So little punk asses like you and Colin Kaepernick can have freedom to spew your anti American vitriol. On Independence Day you write this bullshit? As I lay here in bed and listen to fireworks in the distance, I can't help but think of all those who fought and died so I could be free. You are a disgrace to this country. There are other words I can think of too. Buffington should can you if he had a set.