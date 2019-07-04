Bridgeman: School beginning closer than we think

Schools, and central offices, are closed this week for the July 4 holiday. It is the traditional holiday for school folks – central office staff and school administrators. Part of next week will be vacation time and then it’s back to the grind.
Educators will start shortly for another year of dealing with kids who have emotions out the wazoo.
My wife says middle school teachers should automatically be sainted because they deal daily “with hormones walking around on two legs.” I would extend that through the college years – I still remember what I was like then.
Now watching two grandsons sprout, I wonder if parents also should not have a bit of that sainthood. Boys, especially, seem to ponder and wallow in the crudities of life. For women not used to such, that can be a trial.
I think a lot more about kids and their mental and emotional health these days because that is what I hear from administrators. Schools now have psychologists, social workers, instructional coaches and counselors. They work with teachers and students.
I have spent two sessions in the past few weeks listening to members of the Barrow County Board of Education debate how best to get kids, or their parents, to pay for school lunches. It seems a chunk of Barrow County students did not pay this year.
Board members agree parents should be held accountable for those meals. How to do that and not embarrass the kids seems to be the sticking point. Students still pay for lunches, but they may get breakfast for free. Even lunch can be free if the percentage of students who get free and reduced lunch is high enough.
Something in me recoils at the notion that kids (including little ones) may be hungry because a lunch is not paid. One Barrow board member commented that maybe the kid just decided he or she needed that money and would keep it. He didn’t say specifically that he had done that, but he did confess to not being much of a student and a bit of a hell-raiser.
We need folks like that on school boards. I wasn’t much of a student either. (I liked learning, but often things other than what was being taught.)
In less than a month, teachers will be at school, trying to absorb the best way to deal with a class of kids and teach them a bit. A month from this week (Monday but who is counting), Barrow County will have its annual “pep rally” for teachers. It’s all about motivation. Those of us who saw it were mightily entertained last year by a certain superintendent careening across the stage on a motorized scooter.
Nearly all school districts have some sort of “welcome back” gathering that seeks to bring folks together and prepare for the year.
The Jackson and Barrow county districts are facing increasing enrollments. It only takes about 600 kids to make a school – that’s a really strong subdivision. Both counties have examples of those.
The Commerce school district likely will set a tuition price for “out of district” students for the 2020-21 year and students already in the system can stay there for no cost. But it is likely to hit students, and families, from Jackson, Madison and Banks counties. Over several years, it also could change the makeup of the student body in Commerce. Jefferson schools face that same problem.
Both Jackson and Barrow counties have new campuses. New high schools are being constructed there, but middle and elementary schools are likely to follow on those properties. Jackson’s growth is concentrated on the west side, but the tuition discussion in Commerce and nearly every planning commission meeting reinforces the notion that more is headed that way.
That means Banks County is maybe five years behind that. I remember some folks complaining at a Homer Planning Commission meeting that they moved from “Atlanta” to get away from that kind of growth. I thought then, and should have said, you did not move far enough from an interstate.
