Bridges: The unusual combination of sports and politics

Through the years several people have asked me about my equal interest in sports and politics.
“That is an odd combination,” more than one person has commented.
“Most die-hard football fans like yourself could care less about politics,” others have said.
I admit that sports and politics can go together like water in your vehicle’s gas tank. However, they are probably my two biggest passions not counting the truly important areas such as family.
Football (and sports in general) has been a passion for as long as I can remember. It’s not that I was any kind of standout athlete in any of the sports I attempted to play. That probably adds to the admiration I have for those who are standout athletes.
While I cannot recall for sure when it began, my political interest probably started when Jimmy Carter became president. I was 5 at the time, and I have to imagine the Atlanta news station covered that campaign heavily.
I actually remember more about the 1980 election when Carter was defeated by Ronald Reagan. I had not really developed a sense of where I stood on issues at the time (when you are 9 you don’t have to be that concerned with them). I just remember being upset that the candidate from Georgia lost. Likewise I remember my father being glad the candidate from Georgia lost.
There was a time when legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley was considering a run for the United States Senate. Despite the political rumors and rumblings, Dooley never did run for Senate or any other office.
When Dooley fired Ray Goff as UGA football coach following the 1995 season, it was Goff who got in a subtle dig at his former coach and boss.
“I am here today to announce I am running for the U.S. Senate,” Goff said. Dooley sat nearby with a not-so-pleased look on his face.
Currently former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is campaigning for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama. A recent poll in fact showed Tuberville leading the GOP pack with 29 percent. His nearest competitor polled 21 percent.
Controversial candidate Roy Moore was at 13 percent although John Merrill, Alabama’s secretary of state, was close behind with 12 percent.
There are several candidates currently trying for the Republican nomination.
So it at least it seems I am not alone in my sports and politics dual interest. Probably Tuberville’s biggest challenge would be to win over the Alabama fans. That rivalry is so heated I wonder if an Alabama fan could bring himself or herself to vote for a former Auburn coach.
Presidential debate
Twenty Democratic candidates took part in the first national debate last week with 10 making their case one night and another 10 the following evening.
It’s hard to make yourself stand out in a field as crowded as this one, especially if you are not already known nationally. Different polls showed different candidates vying well. In watching the debates, it appeared to me that Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Buttigieg, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang all stood out.
It’s a shame that the national Democratic Party leaders did not allow the other six candidates to take part. At first party officials said all candidates would be allowed to be on the debate stage. That was then changed to the top 20.
However, more than 20 actually met the criteria put forth by party leaders so once again they made changes on the fly and under cover of darkness. This ended up excluding Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (how many realize that Montana has a Democratic governor).
Most remember how the Democratic Party leaders all but threw the 2016 primary in favor of Hillary Clinton. It ended up costing them big-time because had any other Democrat been the nominee, Donald Trump would likely not be president right now.
While you will see some media outlets say there are 24 or 25 upper-tier candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination, the actual number is 26.
Polling numbers
One of the more extensive Democratic polls in the presidential primary recently conducted by The Economist showed Joe Biden leading at 25 percent, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 19 percent and Bernie Sanders at 15 percent.
Kamala Harris polled 7 percent, followed by Pete Buttigieg at 6 percent and Tulsi Gabbard and Beto O’Rourke at 3 percent each. Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Steve Bullock, Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, Kirsten Gillibrand, Seth Moulton and Andrew Yang were all at 1 percent.
Nine other candidates were all at zero percent. This poll was conducted before the two-night debate and the numbers will likely change some.
Polls are being released almost daily, both national and for individual states. To this point I have not seen one for Georgia.
July 4
As we observe this patriotic holiday, it would be nice if we all could remember that we are all part of the greatest country in the world. No we are not perfect but we are still the best.
Personally, I hate when people from different areas of the country look down on those from other parts. Part of what makes our country so great is its diversity and the fact that we are able to express that diversity. It’s a great way to live whether you are from the South, North, East or West or from parts in between.
