Jacks: Desserts on the Fourth of July

I can’t think of a better food to serve as dessert on the Fourth of July than pound cake. I’m not really crazy about cakes with heavy, sweet icing on them. I don’t eat many sweets at all, but pound cake is a good one to have occasionally.
Million Dollar pound cake has a fine, rich smooth texture with classic vanilla flavor. It’s a classic for a reason and you’ll understand the title “million dollar” after one taste. The cake is always a crowd pleaser.
Million Dollar Pound Cake
Ingredients
1 pound butter at room temperature
3 cups granulated sugar
6 large eggs
4 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
3/4 cups whole milk or 2-percent milk
1 tsp. almond milk
Directions
Preheat and bake at 350 degrees.
Grease and flour a 10x4-inch —12 cups bunt pan (that’s larger than a typical bunt pan.)
In a bowl of an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time until well incorporated. Slowly add flour and milk alternately beginning and ending with flour. Mix until blended after each addition. Stir in almond and vanilla flavorings. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees 1 hour and 25 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cake on a wire rack 30 minutes before inverting on a serving tray.
—
Two-step pineapple pound cake is a moist cake that is made in two simple steps. A taste of the tropics, this cake is filled with pineapple and glazed with a pineapple sauce.
Two-step Pineapple
Pound Cake
Ingredients
For the cake:
4 cups all-purpose flour sifted and measured correctly
3 cups granulated sugar
1 3/4 cups salted butter at room temperature
1/2 cup buttermilk at room temperature
6 large eggs —whisk until frothy and light before adding to mixture
2 tsps. vanilla
20-ounce can crushed pineapple, drained (1/2 cup pineapple juice and 1 cup crushed pineapple will be used in cake. The remaining will be used in the glaze.)
For the glaze:
Remaining pineapple and juice from 20-ounce can
1 cup granulated sugar
1 Tbsp. butter
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. (Be sure your oven is cooking at correct temp.) Spray a 10-inch bunt pan or a 16-cup tube pan with nonstick spray. All cold ingredients need to be at room temperature. In the order listed add flour, sugar, butter, buttermilk, eggs, 1/2 cup pineapple juice and vanilla to a 4-quart bowl of an electric mixer. Beat at low 1 minute. Scrape sides. Mix another four minutes at medium speed. Fold in pineapple. Pour into prepared pan and baked 1 hour 20 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes. Test cake with a wooden pick for doneness. The cake is done when no crumbs or dry crumbs are on the pick. Cool 20 to 30 minutes on a wire rack, then carefully transfer to a serving dish. Pour hot glaze over cake.
For the glaze: In a small saucepan heat pineapple, pineapple juice and 1 cup granulated sugar to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes then simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 1 Tbsp. butter. Pour hot glaze over cake.This cake is leavened with eggs only. Baking powder or baking soda is not needed to make the cake rise. Beating eggs correctly until they are light yellow will make the cake rise.
—
My lemon pound cake has a fine crumb texture and bright lemon flavor. This classic lemon pound cake is supremely moist and tender and the perfect way to end dinner.
Lemon Pound Cake
Ingredients
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
3 cups granulated sugar
1 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
1/2 cup shortening at room temperature
1/2 cup whole milk
6 large eggs at room temperature
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
6 Tbsps. fresh lemon juice
Zest from 1 lemon
Directions
Grease and sugar or flour 10-inch tube pan or 12-cup bundt pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift flour, baking powder and salt. In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream butter, shortening and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time beating until the yellow is incorporated before adding the next egg. With the mixer on low, add dry ingredients alternating with the heavy cream and milk (add 1/3 dry ingredients add heavy cream, add 1/3 dry ingredients, add milk, add last 1/3 dry ingredients). Mix in lemon juice and zest. Spoon into prepared pan. Bake 55 to 60 minutes. Cool on wire rack for 20 minutes before inverting on a serving tray. Cool completely before covering.
—
Moist, finely textured, pecan pie pound cake is the combination of favorite southern desserts. Combination of the popular pecan pie with the favorite pound cake.
Pecan Pie Pound Cake
Ingredients
Pound cake:
1 cup butter at room temperature
1/3 cup solid vegetable shortening
2 cups brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
6 large eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup whole milk
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
3/4 cup sugared pecans chopped
1 Tbsp. vanillsa extract
Caramel sauce
3/4 cup whole pecans top garnish
Directions
Spray a tube pan with non-stick spray or spread an even coat of solid vegetable shortening then dust with flour. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter, shortening, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together until smooth. In a bowl, add the all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt. Whisk to combine and set aside. Combine whole milk, heavy whipping cream and vanilla in a small bowl. Add eggs to sugar mixture one at a time, beating well after each addition. (Best about 30 seconds after each addition), add the flour mixture alternately with the milk mixture, beginning and ending with flour. (You will add 1/3 of the flour, 1/2 of milk, 1/3 of the flour, 1/2 of milk, and last 1/3 of the flour). Pour 1/2 batter into tube pan. To remaining batter, add pecans and caramel bits, fold to combine. Pour remaining batter in tube pan. Bake 80 to 85 minutes at 350 degrees or until cake skewer inserted comes out clean. Allow cake to sit in pan on a wire rack 20 minutes before inverting on a serving tray to cool. Top with caramel sauce and pecans.
—
Homemade blueberry pound cake is full of sweet blueberries and lemon. It’s luscious and moist. Great for potlucks, this cake is always a crowd pleaser.
Fresh Blueberry
Pound Cake
Ingredients
4 cups all-purpose flour, plus 2 Tbsps. divided
3 cups granulated sugar
2 cups butter, no substitute, at room temperature
1 cup buttermilk at room temperature
1 Tbsp. vanilla
2 cups blueberries
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
Directions
Spray a tube pan with nonstick spray. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time beating 1 minute after each addition. Add flour and buttermilk alternately, beginning and ending with flour. Add vanilla, lemon zest and lemon juice, mix to combine. Pour 1/2 batter into tube pan. Add 2 Tbsps. flour to blueberries to coat. Add blueberries to remaining 1/2 of batter. Pour on top of plain batter in tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 90 minutes. Test with a long thin skewer. Cook another 5 to 10 minutes more until cake is cooked. When tested with a long skewer no crumbs or dry crumbs will cling to skewer. Cool on wire rack 30 minutes before inverting onto serving tray.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
