Braselton mixed-use project gets go-ahead

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, June 26. 2019
Comments (0)
A proposed mixed-use development on Highway 211 in Braselton cleared the first zoning hurdle Monday night, but the results weren’t what developers were asking for.
The Braselton Planning Commission approved amending an existing planned unit development (PUD) master plan for HECE, LLC for 229 acres to allow for a mix of commercial and residential development. The property had previously been designated for a large commercial shopping center only.
But with its approval, the planning board increased the minimum residential lot size, lot width and home square footages sizes from what the developers had asked for.
The board set a minimum lot size of 6,000 sq. ft., minimum lot width at 60 ft., and minimum house sizes to 2,000 sq. ft. for a one-story house and 2,400 sq. ft. for a two-story house. The board also set a condition of no occupancy until July 2021.
Developers had been asking for smaller lot sizes and smaller homes on the property. Their plans called for 460 residential lots and 202,000 sq. ft. of commercial building space.
The request will now go to the Braselton Town Council for final action.
See more in the June 26 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.