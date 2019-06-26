Barrow County schools raised $746,764 from fundraisers during the 2018-19 school year.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services for the Barrow County School System, presented a breakdown on fundraising activities at the school board’s June 18 work session.
The two high schools, Apalachee and Winder-Barrow, raised more than $100,000 each. Apalachee had $164,782 and Winder-Barrow raised $134,294. Holsenbeck Elementary had $55,766 and two schools, Yargo Elementary and Haymon-Morris Middle, each reached more than $40,000. Yargo raised $45,037 and Haymon-Morris had $41,982.
Board member Garey Huff Sr. asked for the information.
The longest and loudest discussion of the lengthy school board session occurred over a policy change. Policy changes are routinely approved after a brief explanation.
The proposed changed to a “food service management” policy was anything but routine. Pam LeFrois, the school system’s nutrition director, asked the board to change the policy about charging lunch meals. She said the policy was changed for this year to no limits on the amount students could charge and at the end of the year, students owed $17,000.
“I am fundamentally against this,” board member Stephanie Bramlett said. She said the policy change is “punishing children for adult problems.”
She referred to the board hearing about bullying in schools and mental health issues. She said middle school students, particularly, pick on other students about everything.
“There’s got to be a better way than punishing children for adult problems,” Bramlett insisted.
Board chair Lynn Stevens said without some sort of limit on the charging, there is no accountability.
See more in the June 26 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
School fundraisers generate hundreds of thousands; Change in lunch charging policy stirs discussion at Barrow BOE meeting
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)