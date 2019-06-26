Auburn council approves roof replacement for Hue Graphics

The Auburn City Council, last Thursday, voted to approve a proposal to build a new roof on the city-owned Hue Graphics building at 1365 4th Ave., while council members said better budget planning is needed for such occurrences.
City administrator Alex Mitchem recommended the $12,568 repair proposal by Bennett Roofing, which he said was “long overdue,” to the council during its monthly work session.
“I have concerns about the condition of the roof, plus the equipment they have in there,” Mitchem said. “They’ve had to cover all the equipment periodically when there are big rains. We’ve had several outfits look at the roof previously, but we never engaged anybody.”
OC Roofing Systems submitted a quote of $11,275, but Mitchem recommended Bennett because he said the company included more work in its pricing. Assurance Roofing, Inc., which built the new roof and the renovated Perry Rainey Center, gave a verbal quote of $13,700, Mitchem said.
According to the proposal, Bennett will remove and replace a 2x30-foot section of decking on the rear edge of the building and install a new gutter on the rear among other work. The roof will include a 10-year labor warranty.
The new roof isn’t part of the city’s budget. The city’s downtown development authority, which collects the rent, will cover a portion of the cost, and the rest will be paid out of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) proceeds.
Councilman Robert Vogel III joined the council in unanimously approving the repairs, but said the roof should have been budgeted for.
“This shouldn’t be a surprise. This shouldn’t be an emergency vote,” Vogel said. “We should have been planning for this and taking time to get quotes for.”
Mitchem agreed, saying, “This is not something that happened overnight.”
When asked by councilwoman Peggy Langley, Mitchem said he wasn’t sure how much the DDA would be able to contribute toward the new roof. He said the DDA had about $14,000 in its account as of last week.
“I need to look at what they have coming up and what they can shoulder,” Mitchem said.
For more from the meeting, see the June 26 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
