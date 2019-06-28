Thompson: Active-shooter drill an eye-opening experience

Those riding by the Barrow County School System’s Center for Innovative Teaching — the old Russell Middle School — on the afternoon of June 18 might have noticed something unusual.
There were several emergency vehicles outside as law enforcement and emergency response agencies from around Barrow County participated in an active-shooter drill at the school, designed to prepare police, firefighters, paramedics, etc. for a worst-case situation.
I was invited to tag along during and take some photos of the exercise, and it was a striking experience for a couple of reasons.
First, an intensive amount of detail went into the exercise. As I followed first responders into the west wing of the complex, where the “shooter” was, I got to see law enforcement move methodically from room to room, kicking back doors and “clearing” each room. The “shooter” was taken down in the hallway during a brief confrontation. It was an up-close look at how one misstep, one missed corner, can make the difference between life and death.
Responders also had a number of scenarios thrown at them as they brought “students” and “teachers” out into the hall to pat them down, treat injuries and even deal with one person not fully complying with instructions.
Medics had to treat those with “injuries,” and one person “died” from too much blood loss. The drill even went as far as setting up a mock media staging area and media communication officers were tasked with preparing press releases.
But this was also an eye-opening experience for how alarmingly realistic it was. When we entered the building, we heard screams for help from the role-playing volunteers. There were bodies on the floor and the volunteers who were brought out of the classrooms even managed to have concerned and terrified looks on their faces as if it were the real thing.
Too often, we hear on the news horror stories of shootings all across the country in all types of places — schools, churches, movie theaters, bars, night clubs, government buildings, concert venues, public commons areas. They happen for various reasons and they spark political discussions, often necessary ones. But they also make us wonder, what if it happened here? What if it happened at my child’s school? What if it happened at my spouse’s work? What if it happened at my office? What if it happened at our church? What would we do?
It’s a terrible shame that we have to think about these things — that teachers would have to go through drills with their students — but it is the reality of our times. Being prepared for the worst is critical, and it’s good to see Barrow County emergency response personnel being proactive and taking steps to ensure they’re prepared for the day we all hope to never see. Sheriff Jud Smith and county emergency services chief Alan Shuman said they envision doing multiple training sessions a year at different locations. Shuman said best practices are always evolving and require lots of studying.
Judging by various supervisor comments made while I was inside the building during the drill, there were some things done well and exactly right and things that need improvement. The whole point of the exercise, Penny Clack, the county’s emergency management agency director, said, was to “see where we can get better.”
But the men and women I saw responding to the staged situation were as professional as they could be. They were intentionally kept in the dark ahead of time about the particulars of the situation to make it as realistic as possible. When something really happens, in an uncontrolled environment, they need to be able to think on their feet and act quickly, and from my perspective last week, they seemed to do very well.
It takes a special kind of person to go into the line of work these people are in. Most of them aren’t paid nearly enough, and most of them go to work where they can be put in a situation that they may not come out from alive. They sacrifice time with their families, and sometimes their well-being, to make sure we and our families are safe.
We hope there will never come a day in Barrow County where our first responders have to storm into a school or other building to stop a shooting threat like the one that was staged last week, but rest assured, in case of an emergency, Barrow Countians are in good hands.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
