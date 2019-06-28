England: Tour shows healthcare improvements in rural Georgia

In each of the past several years, I have toured Georgia’s rural hospitals to look for ways to help them.
My first trip in 2014 showed me the uphill battles many of these small community hospitals have been facing. Their stories, some told through tears, touched not only me, but also others at the State Capitol, and we stepped in with several initiatives.
As a result, I heard much more positive presentations during my sixth rural hospital tour hosted this month by Jimmy Lewis of Hometown Health, LLC.
Over 36 hours June 11-12, we visited four rural hospitals, three of which have found long-term solutions to their financial problems. We also traveled to Macon and Tifton to get updates on the progress of two new rural centers created by the legislature in 2018. And we visited the Georgia Partnership for Telehealth Headquarters in Waycross, as well as the State Office of Rural Health in Cordele, which runs several programs, including oversight of relatively new Rural Hospital Stabilization grants.
Leaders at the two hospitals we visited June 11 told us they found solutions by doing two things: partnering with larger health care systems and convincing their communities that their local hospitals were worth additional investments of local public dollars.
Forsyth’s Monroe County Hospital formally partnered with Navicent Health in Macon for management services. Navicent put in place an experienced CEO at the smaller hospital, and voters approved a $2 million bond referendum for upgrades to the building. More patients now are turning to their local hospital for care, and the long-term financial picture is much improved.
Cook Medical Center in Adel has become part of the Southwell Health System that owns Tifton Regional Medical Center. Recognizing that a local hospital is an invaluable economic development asset, leaders in both counties came up with a public-private partnership to build a $40 million replacement hospital and nursing home off I-75 in Adel. The campus opens in October!
The Hospital Authority of Tift County provided about 70 percent of the funding through a USDA Rural Development loan. The Cook County Board of Commissioners, the City of Adel, the Cook County Economic Development Commission and the Adel Industrial Development Authority have covered the rest. And their new hospital is beautiful!
The two hospitals also plan to implement a new healthcare model in Adel. Tifton’s hospital will staff Adel’s new out-patient surgery suites, leaving more bed space in Tifton for sicker patients, and the smaller hospital will have a clinic instead of an emergency room. The clinic will treat walk-in patients, but patients with true medical emergencies will go to the ER in Tift County, which is being expanded.
On the second day of our tour, we visited Clinch County Hospital in Homerville. A seasoned CEO who has completely turned around Miller County Hospital in Colquitt and actually transformed it into an economic engine for its small community is providing consulting services to Clinch’s management. The two hospitals also are partnering on a very specialized service that Miller County began some time ago – long-term respiratory care for patients on ventilators. What we heard on that stop was very impressive.
The fourth hospital we visited on this trip was Evans Memorial in Claxton. Officials there are still looking for solutions, but since the tour, we have taken steps to assist them.
Our visits to the two new rural centers in Macon and Tifton were pretty exciting. They were recommended by the House Rural Development Council that I chaired from 2017-2018.
Dr. Jean Sumner, dean of the Mercer University School of Medicine, rolled out what they have done so far with the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center. They’ve made amazing progress in rural research and tying together technology with leadership training and education. Their first priority is establishing standardized rural hospital board training that is now state-mandated. This training will give rural hospitals stronger, more educated boards, which is vital, since there is a pretty high turnover of CEOs.
The Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation is housed at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
The college’s president, Dr. David Bridges, said his innovation program is focused on the concept that a health care system is an economic development asset as well as a tool to carry forward rural medical specialties. He discussed progress being made in nursing education, economic development education, leadership training and collaboration.
At the Georgia Partnership for Telehealth near Waycross, we learned about the need for alternative ways to deliver health care where there are shortages of health care personnel. With telemedicine, distance has no meaning. During our visit, we were able to see the incredible application of this technology. We saw how it is used in schools as well as in the community, and we saw how telemedicine expands health care services to the most remote rural parts of Georgia. This is why it is so important that we provide reliable broadband in rural communities.
Another highlight of our trip was a visit to the State Office of Rural Health in Cordele. One of its roles is to administer the Rural Hospital Stabilization Committee’s grant program. We learned about the $12 million in grants to rural hospitals over the past three years, and it was great to see the return on this investment of time and state dollars.
In a nutshell, this tour was phenomenal. It demonstrated so clearly that we can find solutions in Georgia when communities, business leaders and elected officials work together.
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is co-chairman emeritus of the House Rural Development Council and co-chairman of the Rural Hospital Stabilization Committee. He also is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
