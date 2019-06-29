Jacks: Good pies for dessert

Driving to Gadsden, Ala. recently was not a trip I enjoyed much as far as traveling went.
There was a lot of road work. It took us over an hour and a half to go four miles around the Villa Rica area. Three lanes suddenly became one lane with road work going on, of all days, Father’s Day. The extra traffic didn’t help matters at all.
But this was a trip that Ross and I had to make. It was our last chance to talk to his grandfather. We had a wonderful visit with Mr. Jacks. He perked up when he heard mine and Ross’ voices. He talked until he got tired and slept. We both left there knowing we’d probably never talk to him again. And we were right; we lost Pawpaw as all the grandkids called him Sunday morning at 4 a.m. Another trip to Alabama this week but with a heavy heart to say final goodbyes.
—
Sometimes a cake is just too much dessert, but a pie is perfect. I find that to be true at my house a lot since I might eat a tiny amount, and the others that come to eat might eat a slice and the rest I share with others. I think with pies you can be more creative in a short amount of time. This week I’ll share with you some of my favorite pies to make and share.
Impossible pie became popular in the 1970s when it appeared on the back of a Bisquick box. Nobody really knows how it got its name. Maybe because it seems impossible to mix a bunch of ingredients together, and you make it and end up with three distinct layers.
Impossible Pie
Ingredients
4 eggs
1/4 cup butter, melted
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup flour
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking powder
2 cups milk
1 cup flaked coconut (More if desired)
1 tsp. vanilla
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place all ingredients in a large bowl and beat together until combined or place in a blender all at one time and blend until mixed together. Pour into a greased 9-10-inch pie dish. Bake for 1 hour or until center is firm and pie is golden. The pie will have a slight wobble to the surface. That will set as it is cooled. When done, the crust will be on the bottom, custard will be in the middle and coconut on top right where they belong.
—
During the warm months, it’s nice to have a fluffy no-bake dessert that’s a snap to make. Packed with peanut butter flavor, this pie won’t last long.
Peanut Butter Cream Pie
Ingredients
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup confectioners sugar
1/2 cup peanut butter
6 Tbsps. whole milk
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 graham cracker crust (9-inch)
1/4 cut chopped peanuts
Directions
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Beat in sugar and peanut butter. Gradually add milk. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon into the crust. Sprinkle with peanuts. Chill overnight.
—
My goal was to find a simple but good recipe for Key Lime pie that was as good or better than any store-bought pie. I indeed did so according to my friend that loves Key Lime pie. Very creamy, it’s a great summer dessert.
Key Lime Pie
Ingredients
1 package (11.3 ounces) pecan shortbread cookies, crushed (about 2 cups)
1/3 cup butter, melted
4 cups heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup confectioners sugar
1 tsp. coconut extract
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup key lime juice
1/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut, toasted
Optional: Maraschino cherries with stems and sliced Key Limes
Directions
In a small bowl, mix crushed cookies and butter. Press into bottom and up sides of a greased 9-inch pie plate. In a large bowl beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners sugar and extract. Beat until stiff peaks form. In another large bowl, beat cream cheese, condensed milk and lime juice until well-blended. Fold in 2 cups whipped cream. Spoon into prepared crust. Top with remaining whipped cream. Sprinkle into prepared crust. Top with remaining whipped cream. Sprinkle with coconut and limes. Refrigerate until serving at least 4 hours. If desired, garnish with cherries and limes.
—
You can make almost any dessert more awesome with chocolate. In this cream pie, fresh bananas and chocolate make a truly irresistible combo.
Creamy Chocolate Banana Pie
Ingredients
Pastry for single crust (9 inches)
2/3 cup plus 1/4 cup sugar, divided
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 envelope unflavored gelatin
1 1/4 cups half and half cream
3 large egg yolks, lightly beaten
1 cup sour cream
1 tsp. rum extract
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 ounce unsweetened chocolate, melted
4 medium bananas, sliced
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
Shaved unsweetened chocolate optional
Directions
On a floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-inch-thick circle. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 beyond rim of plate. Flute edge. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a crust with a double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice. Bake on a lower rack until edges are golden brown 20-25 minutes. Remove foil and weights. Bake until bottom is golden brown, about 4 minutes. Cool on wire rack. Meanwhile, on the top of a double boiler or a metal bowl over simmering water, mix 2/3 cup sugar, flour and gelatin. Whisk in half and half and egg yolks. Cook, whisking constantly until temperature reaches 160 degrees and mixture is thick enough to coat a metal spoon. Remove from heat, whisk in sour cream and extracts. Transfer 3/4 cup mixture to a small bowl. Stir in melted chocolate until blended. Refrigerate vanilla and chocolate mixture until set but not firm, about 30 minutes. Fold bananas into vanilla mixture. Spread over chocolate layer. Refrigerate until firm about 2 hours. Beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add remaining sugar; beat until stiff peaks form. Spread over top. If desired, sprinkle with shaved chocolate.
—
This last creamy dessert can be made with chocolate, vanilla or white chocolate pudding mix. Using the Godiva pudding mix makes it even better. These can be made ahead and kept in the freezer until needed.
Toffee Cream Pie
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups half and half cream
1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix
6 Heath candy bars (1.4 ounces each), chopped
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided
1 chocolate crumb crust (9 inches)
Directions
In a large bowl, whisk cream and pudding mix for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes or until soft set. Stir in 1 cup chopped candy. Fold in 2 cups whipped topping. Transfer to crust. Spread out evenly. Spread remaining whipped topping over top and sprinkle with remaining candy. Cover and freeze for at least 4 hours or until firm.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Good pies for dessert
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)