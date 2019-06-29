Almand: The coming healthcare tsunami

“American Millennials — the nearly 73 million people who were born between 1981 and 1996 — are now facing a serious health problem in addition to the sobering epidemic of drug abuse and overdose. This population, larger than the baby boomers, has a serious problem on its hands, a looming complication to their long-term future which will not be solved by any government edict or proclamation.” – naturalhealth365.com
Just the facts
You may have heard the upcoming generation is projected to not live as long as their parents. We have had a steady increase in life expectancy over the past 50 years, but now that trend is headed in the wrong direction.
OK, so what is the problem? Here are some of the sobering statistics comparing millennials to GenX reported by Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS):
•“An overall decline in health begins at age 27 for Millennials. Beyond this age, health outcomes are overwhelmingly worse and worse as the years pass.
•The top 10 chronic health conditions affecting Millennials all saw an increase in prevalence between 2014 and 2017. These include major depression, substance use disorder, alcohol use disorder, hypertension, hyperactivity, psychotic disorder, Crohn’s disease/ulcerative colitis, high cholesterol, tobacco use disorder and Type II diabetes. All but two of these conditions saw between a 10- to 31-percent rise in prevalence.
•Six of these top 10 health conditions are related to mental and behavioral health.
•Millennial women have about 20 percent more adverse health effects than millennial men, but both are less healthy overall than the previous generation (Gen X) was at the same age.
•The vast majority (85 percent) of Millennials who are diagnosed with depression are also living with at least one other health condition.”
Cause and effect
Why are we seeing this negative? Let’s analyze the possible solutions BCBS offered as a way to highlight why this predicament has emerged in the first place.
•“Maintain a lean body weight. Obesity (affecting nearly 40 percent of Americans according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is a major risk factor for chronic illness and can even be considered one itself.
•Get active every day. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderately intense exercise most days of the week, when your pulse gets up to about 70 percent of your maximum heart rate.
•Eat real food. Make the majority of your diet from plants, healthy fats and organic/locally sourced/humane protein sources. Avoid processed junk!
•Get enough sleep. Yes, people really do need an average of 6-8 (quality) hours of sleep per night.”
Let’s step back and look at all these suggestions to explain why they illuminate the health issue facing our young adults.
•Nutrition discipline is subpar. Millennials grew up where junk food, fast food and processed food more typically rule the day. Quick and easy. How many home-cooked meals are on their horizon? I would also draw your attention to my previous column “Planting a Seed” about the issues with how we are growing our food today, which I believe have a direct impact on our future health.
•Our lifestyle in America has become more user-friendly. Computers, iPhones, instant communication, more automation. Overall, a more convenient day-to-day living. Translation: We don’t move around as much. We don’t get up and go outside like we use to. Move it or lose it is a simplistic explanation. The body was designed for activity, not for being sedentary. When you stop moving, the aging process accelerates.
•Getting a good night’s sleep is a goal for everyone. Anyone who “hits the hay” and doesn’t wake up until the morning is blessed. This is the time your body repairs, regenerates and rejuvenates.
•Obesity and Type II diabetes are rampant. Both are related almost exclusively to lifestyle, not genetics. Getting a good night’s sleep and not eating a heavy meal close to bedtime are critical to one losing weight. See the previous points.
•There is a growing school of thought the level of EMF waves (LED, 4G, fluorescent lighting, and the 5G that is coming), which the recent generations have been increasingly exposed to, may be a contributing factor (future column soon).
Tip of the iceberg
I would contend the 27-year-old baby boomer, compared to each age defined group that followed, were much better off health-wise.
•We ate organic before it was “cool.”
•I don’t remember any overweight classmates. We played outside almost every day, all day.
•Diabetes was reserved for older adults.
•We slept better because we had been going all day.
•We had zero exposure to the electronic environment.
The canary in the cage
Even though my contemporaries had these health advantages when we were the chronological age of millennials, just look at us today. As we enter the realm of Medicare, the vast majority are dealing with one or more health issues and probably on one to four medications. We have not fared so well despite getting a better start in life.
We baby boomers are “the canary in the cage.” We are giving you a glimpse of your future if you continue to make the same poor decisions going forward.
The real
healthcare tsunami
If choices aren’t made to turn their health around, the numerous wellness issues facing my peers today will visit millennials far sooner. A population larger than the baby boomers will be entering their 50s and 60s with a more compromised fitness profile.
What do you think this will mean to our already overloaded healthcare system? I shudder to think what those individuals will be facing by 2050.
Good news
The advantage you millennials have when resetting your health in your 20s is a faster, more impactful response by your body. While a 50- or 60-year-old can turn things around (I see it all the time with my clients), our reaction is slower and possibly not nearly as complete.
The obvious key is, the sooner the decision is made to change your lifestyle, the sooner the improvements commence. If you youngsters don’t, whatever health issues you develop along the way will be harder to bear. You have been alerted early on, in no uncertain terms, what awaits you.
“Should have, could have and would have” may end up being your legacy.
Good luck and good health!
—
Rick Almand can train you out of Anytime Fitness (Winder and Auburn locations) or in the privacy of your home. He can be contacted at 404-312-9206 or Rick@UltimateBest.net. His website is BabyBoomersSurvivalGuide.net.
Almand: The coming healthcare tsunami
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)