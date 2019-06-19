BOE adopts $137 million budget for Fiscal Year 2020

The Barrow County Board of Education unanimously adopted the school system’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget of $137.2 million at its Tuesday meeting.
The board adopted a budget that requires the use of about $2.7 million in reserve funds.
The budget assumes the millage rate will remain at 18.5 mills, the same rate it has been since 2007. The board will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to adopt the millage rate.
It will hold its last public hearing on the millage rate at 1 p.m. June 26. Two earlier hearings were held June 12.
The board is not expected to “roll back” the millage rate to 17.834. The “rollback” rate would produce the same revenue that was produced for the current fiscal year.
The budget estimates local property taxes to be $43.85 million. This year’s budget included $37.2 million. The state is projected to send about $89 million to the county for schools.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, told the board the tax digest is about $2.3 billion. It has been above $2 billion for the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years. In 2008-10, the digest was between $1.839 billion and $1.951 billion. It was lower than that from FY2011-2017.
