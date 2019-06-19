Barrow County BOC plans to roll back millage rate

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners is set to approve a rolled-back millage rate, which will lessen the impact of a new economic development millage rate for Fiscal Year 2020.
Commissioners held a public hearing last Thursday on the county’s proposed total operating budget of just over $80 million for FY2020.
That represents a 4.4-percent reduction from the $83.69 million budget approved for FY2019.
The final vote on the budget will be at 6 p.m. this Thursday.
At last week’s meeting, county manager Mike Renshaw recommended “rolling back” the maintenance and operations millage rate to generate the same amount of revenue as FY2019. The rates would be 7.089 mills for the unincorporated areas (down from 7.356 mills) and 9.029 mills for the incorporated areas (down from 9.374). Renshaw is also recommending reducing the general obligation bond rate from 2.11 mills to 1.88 mills.
