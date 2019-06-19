BOC agrees to settlement with property owners over water damage

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved last week a settlement agreement between the county and the owners of two Winder homes that received water damage because a county-owned drainage easement traversed the properties.
According to the agreement approved at the board’s June 11 meeting, the county will pay $30,000 each to Richard and Jennie Etheredge and David and Stephanie Gregerson for their properties on Carla Court. County manager Mike Renshaw said the county’s insurance carrier will make the payments.
The Etheredges and Gregersons filed for injunctive relief, damages, attorney’s fees and litigation expenses in Barrow County Superior Court in September, and the county filed a response in October denying liability for the damages.
As part of the settlement, none of the parties admit liability, the county will accept a relocated drainage easement, and the plaintiffs will be responsible for completion of the remediation of the properties and relocation of the easement.
As part of the settlement, the plaintiffs agreed to dismiss their complaint in court within 10 days. Both sides will bear their own fees and costs, including attorney’s fees arising out of or necessitated by the complaint.
For more on last week's meeting, see the June 19 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
