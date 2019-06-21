Bridges: The reasons voters support certain candidates

With coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign becoming more front and center, it is almost impossible to predict at this point what will take place.
That is true for both the very crowded Democratic primary (with 25 candidates by my count as of this writing) as well as the general election. Of course, President Trump is also facing a primary challenger in former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld.
Almost no one predicted Trump would end up as our current president. Many pundits, including right-leaning ones, said Trump would drop out after losing the Iowa caucus. Some said he would never make it to the Iowa caucus as it was all just a game he was playing in terms of running for president.
Trump, however, proved all critics wrong. Some on the right like to sweep under the rug that many, if not most, of the powers-that-be in the GOP did not want him as the nominee.
As the primaries continued in 2016, Trump continued to advance while others were the ones who dropped out. Jeb Bush, the early favorite of Republican insiders, proved to be a very ineffective national candidate. It was amusing to hear Trump call Bush “low energy” and remind voters during debates that the Florida-based opponent was at one percent in the polls.
Despite the fact Trump is a billionaire several times over, he did an excellent job of connecting with many working-class Americans. Part of it was he was running against Hillary Clinton in the general election. Democratic Party leaders, by hook or crook, wanted Hillary as their nominee. You see what it got them in the end.
If anyone else had run against Trump in the general election there is a pretty large consensus he would have lost.
Another reason many supported Trump during the campaign and now as president is that he says whatever is on his mind. It doesn’t matter to him who doesn’t like. It doesn’t matter to him that his words and actions make millions angry. In some ways we would all like to be like that.
As Democratic voters try to sort out who they will nominate among the long list of choices, it will be interesting to see if a familiar face such as Joe Biden is nominated or someone who is new on the national stage such as Pete Buttigieg or Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
In looking back at the 1992 presidential election a big part of the reason Bill Clinton won was because he was a fresh face on the national scene. Clinton was facing George H.W. Bush who had been on the national stage for years. In fact there have been stories of how Bill Clinton really didn’t expect to win in 1992. Rather he was just trying to gain national name recognition for a 1996 run.
However, voting for any candidate on the basis of their looks is truly absurd and anyone doing so should lose this special honor. Even before he ran for president, Bill Clinton had a long history of scandals. They were all there for anyone who cared to research him.
Yet interviews with many women said they were all for him, many stating because “he was handsome.”
The 2020 Democratic primary will have more choices than ever before. Biden has been involved in national politics for decades. Others are trying to make their names known nationally.
Biden has been ahead in the polls even before he officially entered the race. Since he threw his hat in the ring, his lead has remained, although it has gotten smaller in the past couple of weeks.
For those voting in the Democratic primary, some research is needed to see what the candidates actually stand for. The first Democratic debate is set for later this month.
Republican voters should also take the time to read about Bill Weld, who is at least giving those in the GOP a choice.
In the end let’s hope everyone casts their vote for the right reason and not superficial ones.
Presidential polling
A Democratic poll conducted by Quinnipiac reads as follows: Joe Biden, 35 percent; Bernie Sanders, 19 percent; Elizabeth Warren, 15 percent; Pete Buttigieg, 8 percent; Kamala Harris, 7 percent; Beto O’Rourke, 3 percent; Cory Booker, 1 percent; Amy Klobuchar, 1 percent; Andrew Yang, 1 percent and Tim Ryan, 1 percent.
All others were at less than 1 percent. With such a large field, the toughest part is breaking out of the pack.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his columns from the National Newspaper Association, the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
