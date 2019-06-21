Terrell: Our culture is at stake

They are coming by the thousands and our government doesn’t know what to do.
For each of the past three months, the U.S. Border Patrol has apprehended more than 100,000 illegal immigrants.
During the month of May, the Border patrol arrested 144,278 illegal immigrants, registering the highest monthly total in 13 years. Arrests have increased 182 percent.
Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders has told Congress that the system is broken and, “We are in a full-blown emergency.”
Judicial Watch, a conservative foundation that fights for accountability and integrity in law, politics and government, pointed out in a recent newsletter that “…3,700 people were apprehended on the U.S. — Mexico border on one day in March.”
Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has announced that March was the breaking point. McAleenan said, “Two weeks ago I briefed the media and testified in Congress that immigration was at the breaking point. That breaking point arrived this week at our border.”
The breaking point has come and gone and Congress has done nothing.
It’s obvious the Democrats, and some Republicans, are making little effort to take action that is in the best interests of the American people.
In fact, the Democrats seem to be rejoicing on the influx and asking for more.
Weekly we hear calls from the left for open borders, abolish ICE, and give support to “sanctuary cities.” There is weekly, sometimes daily, criticism over the treatment the illegal immigrants are receiving by being detained from the left and from the national media.
Judicial Watch (JW) has gone on record as saying illegal immigration has, indeed, “become a national emergency…a pernicious and serious threat to our nation and to the rule of law in America.”
JW pointed out major felony crimes (murder, assault, drug distribution, kidnapping and sexual assaults) are increasingly being committed by criminal illegal aliens and “…vastly exceeds the proportion of illegal aliens within our borders.”
The organization also provided statistics showing that illegal immigrants accounted for more than 70 percent of federal drug sentences in 2014 and the numbers are increasing.
JW said 40 percent of all murder convictions in Florida were given to illegal aliens and in Los Angeles 95 percent of outstanding murder warrants were issued against illegals.
The Department of Homeland Security previously announced illegal aliens were arrested for committing 64,000 crimes during the Obama administration.
The overflow is affecting more than our law enforcement agencies.
It was reported that our immigration courts had a backlog of 760,000 cases earlier this year with no end in sight while thousands and thousands of documented illegals have ignored deportation orders and failed to appear at immigration court hearings.
Judicial Watch, known for its thoroughness and research, recently said, “The costs for social, medical, law enforcement and educational services for illegal aliens from every level of government are reliably estimated to be an astounding $116 billion annually, and in some American hospitals as much as two-thirds of the operating costs are for compensated care of illegal immigrants — an estimated $5.8 billion per year.”
The invaders are also impacting the integrity of the American election system and even the HUD program.
Michelle Malkin, who writes for Creators Syndicate, recently wrote about complaints against HUD for putting American citizens in front of illegals who want access to HUD homes and programs.
Malkin says Democrats want access for the illegals to federal Section 8 vouchers and pointed out California Representative Maxine Waters “…called the illegal alien prohibition (at HUD) cruel.”
There is a growing voice saying it is illegal and wrong for Americans to want to preserve our culture, customs and language.
The American rule of law and the preservation of our culture and customs will, without a doubt, be on the ballot in the 2020 elections. America needs to be ready.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
