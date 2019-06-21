Ginn: 2019 finance legislation

During every legislative session, the Senate Finance Committee works to sort through numerous pieces of legislation and send them to our chamber’s floor for a vote.
This is the committee that deals with all things tax related, though all tax legislation has to start in the House of Representatives. So, our job is to review and perfect the legislation they send us to ensure that your money is staying in your pockets. This year was no different and the Finance committee took up dozens of bills that ranged from revising the rural hospital tax credit program to ensuring the playing field is leveled for small business in Georgia.
Below are some pieces of legislation that will have an effect on everyone in our state that passed the Senate and House, and were signed by the governor.
•House Bill 182 updates the threshold requirement to collect and remit sales and use tax from out-of-state retailers. Currently, the retailer must have a gross revenue of at least $250,000 and HB 182 lowers that to $100,000. This is good for our brick-and-mortar, in state businesses and essentially levels the playing field for them. Now big companies that sell online will be held to the same standard, whether or not they’re physically located in Georgia. This legislation went into effect on April 28, 2019.
•House Bill 186 alters certain provisions regarding the Certificates of Need (CON) program. This includes: raising the capital expenditure requirement threshold from $2.5 million to $10 million and allowing “destination cancer hospitals” to apply to be a “general cancer hospital,” which would change the requirements for in-state and out-of-state patient numbers. Currently, destination cancer hospitals can only see 35 percent Georgia patients at a time. Under this bill, the cap would be removed. Additionally, HB 186 updates provisions in the Rural Hospital Organization Tax Credit regarding annual reporting and ranking hospitals in order of financial need. This is a step forward in saving rural hospitals and helping provide quality health care to all Georgians, no matter their zip code. Lastly, HB 186 establishes the Office of Health Strategy and Coordination which allows for state officials and experts to share information and develop innovative approaches to accessible care. This legislation will go into effect on July 1, 2019.
•House Bill 321 does a number of things, but arguably the most important is requiring hospitals to disclose certain information on its website including federal and state disclosures. Hospitals that do not comply with this would be barred from receiving state funds or funds from the Qualified Rural Hospital Organization Expense Tax Credit. This will keep hospitals accountable and ensure that they are not withholding financial expenditures and other documents for the public to review. This bill also makes changes related to the definition of ‘rural hospital organizations’ under the Qualified Rural Hospital Organization Expense Tax Credit and updates the fund allocation process. Lastly, the bill extends the sunset on the Medicaid financing program, also known as the “bed tax”. This legislation became effective on April 25, 2019.
•House Bill 352 extends the sunset on the sales and use tax exemption for projects of regional significance to June 30, 2021. This is a great tax credit that provides a number of high-paying jobs to places all across Georgia. It is proven to work and a tool for economic developers to use to encourage growth. This legislation will go into effect on July 1, 2019.
•House Bill 446, “Hurricane Michael Timber Tax Credit,” provides an additional avenue for claiming the income tax credit on timberland damaged by Hurricane Michael. Currently, someone who has damaged timberland can claim the credit upon replanting the trees. This bill allows an individual to claim the credit upon ‘restoration’ or cleaning up the land damaged by the hurricane. It became effective on April 18, 2019.
There were a number of other bills that passed the Senate Finance Committee that will also have a direct effect on our district. I’ll be reviewing those over the summer, sending an update and hope you will reach out to me if you have any questions.
As the new fiscal year is upon us, so is the effective date for many of these bills. I look forward to several of these pieces of legislation becoming law. As always, if you have any questions or concerns about these bills, please reach out to my office. Thank you, again, for your continued trust in me.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
