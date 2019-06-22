Jacks: Livening up breakfast with quiche

Sending big Happy Birthday wishes to Ms. Faye Sanders. Ms. Faye has had a lot of influence on a lot of kids in Statham including my own son. She was his babysitter until he was old enough to stay alone. She was the best there was. She’s still a special lady to our family.
Breakfast doesn’t always have to be simple like bacon and eggs. Taking just a little extra time to make special treats will definitely be worth the effort. Quiche for breakfast is a great change that my family and friends enjoy. These don’t have to be complicated to make. One of my favorites is a simple ham and cheese quiche.
Ham and
Cheese Quiche
Ingredients
1 pastry dough
1/2 pound ham cubes
1 cup fresh milk
5 eggs, beaten
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Arrange the pastry dough on a round baking dish. Blind bake for 12 to 15 minutes.
Meanwhile combine the beaten eggs, salt, pepper, milk and cheese. Mix well. Add the cubed ham to the egg mixture and stir. Remove the baking dish from the oven. Pour the entire mixture in the baking dish. Place it back in the oven. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove from the oven. Serve while hot.
If you have a really good basic recipe for quiche, you can make it even better by adding a meat or veggies to it. A simple one sometimes is all you want.
The Best Quiche Ever
Ingredients
6 whole eggs
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. nutmeg
1 dash cayenne pepper
2 cups grated Swiss cheese
1/4 cup chopped onions
1 whole pastry pie crust
Directions
This is my basic recipe. I usually add a meat or vegetable to the quiche. Ham, sausage, bacon, spinach, mushrooms even crab meat are a few suggestions.
Mix all of the liquid ingredients and seasonings together in a bowl. Do not over-mix it. I just whisk it together. Use your favorite pastry pie crust recipe. Or if you don’t have one you can just use a store pre-made one. Place your grated cheese, onions, and whatever filling you choose to put in your quiche in your pastry crust.
Sprinkle it around and make sure it is all evenly distributed. Pour the egg mixture over the filling ingredients. You can add a bit of cheese on top if you like.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until it starts to get nice and brown on top. After it comes out of the oven, let it sit for about 10 minutes.
It will make it easier to cut and serve.
My broccoli cheddar quiche is more of a brunch or lunch type of food. Another rather easy dish to serve and share with others.
Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche
Ingredients
1 ready-to-use refrigerated pie crust (1/2 of a 1.1 ounce) package
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped broccoli, thawed and drained
4 eggs
1 1/2 cups Half and Half
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Line a 9-inch pie plate with a pie crust, flute edge of crust. Sprinkle half the cheese evenly onto bottom of crust, top with broccoli and remaining cheese. Beat eggs and Half and Half with whisk until blended. Pour over ingredients in crust. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting into wedges to serve.
Want a quick dinner that tastes delicious? Try this Salmon Broccoli Quiche. Add a salad and you have a tasty dinner to serve.
Quick-Prep Salmon & Broccoli Quiche
Ingredients
2 cups frozen chopped broccoli
1 frozen pie crust (9 inches)
1 cup shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, divided
1 can (6 ounces) salmon, drained, flaked
4 eggs
1 1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup sun dried tomato vinaigrette dressing
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Place broccoli in pie crust; top with 1/2 cup cheese and salmon
Whisk eggs, milk, and dressing until blended. Pour over ingredients in pie crust. Top with remaining cheese. Bake on lowest oven rack 50 minutes, or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.
You have leftover chicken from the night before and you want to make a delicious dish from it without cheating your family out of a good meal. This quiche is perfect for just that.
Tex Mex Chicken Quiche
Ingredients
1 premodern 9-inch pie crust
5 large eggs
1 cup Half & Half
1 (10 ounce) can Rotel diced tomatoes & green chilies, drained well
1 1/4 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
1/2 cup sliced olives
1/4 cup diced red onion
Salt and pepper
1 cup chopped cooked chicken
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Press the 9-inch pie crust into a 9-inch pie plate.
In a medium bowl whisk the eggs and Half and Half together. Stir in the Rotel, 1 cup cheese, olives, onions, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Pour into crush. Add the chicken pieces by hand so it’s evenly spread out across the quiche. Add the chicken pieces by hand so it will be evenly distributed. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup of cheese. Bake until firm in the center 40-45 minutes. Let set 5 minutes then cut into wedges and serve with a green salad.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
