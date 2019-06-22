Bennett: Toughing it out

I’m not going to lie; Father’s Day was tough.
I knew it would be; I just didn’t realize the depth of it. I reckon I’ve never paid that much attention to Father’s Day commercials on television and didn’t realize how many there are. I guess it’s another big day for Hallmark, camping supplies and silk neck-ties. The commercials were endless, and each one pricked my heart just a little bit.
Our dad was one of those for whom shopping was easy. He wasn’t much of a tie guy, or wearer of cufflinks. He carried the same worn-out wallet for many years and wasn’t interested in a replacement.
He didn’t care about the latest fashion or fancy dress clothes. Not a golfer, or a drinker, or a pipe smoker. Yet, even without these great gift choices to fall back on, we were always able to make him smile when it was time to give him gifts.
In the later years, our gifts of choice were simpler things, many of which had to do with nature. He has received a plethora of bird-related gifts. Bird houses, bird baths, bird feeders, bird food… He loved all of that.
So it was kind of a joke between my brother and me over the years of who could get him the largest bag of bird feed. He loved to watch the birds come and go, flitting in and out of the little boxes he would put around for them. When he came home in a hospice bed, my brother and nephew put a really nice bird feeder outside the bedroom window, where he could sit and watch for his little friends to stop by for a bite to eat.
That brought him much enjoyment in his last few weeks, and we loved that he would watch them and talk about them.
A few decades ago, Father’s Day gifts would sometimes involve trout-fishing paraphernalia. Those were fun times, too! But, alas, a man’s tackle box can only hold so many little dangly things and sharp hooks. Sometimes we’d give him a sack of canned corn for bait and personal snacks for himself. He was just that kind of guy. No-frills, down-to-earth. And no matter what the gift, he always made us feel like we had given him the very best thing he could have ever wanted.
When the grandkids were small, they would often fashion gifts for him from craft supplies — like macaroni necklaces, popsicle stick picture frames and toilet paper holder pencil cups. He loved every one of them, and he loved his grandbabies.
Yep, it was tough. But I have allowed myself to imagine the fact that even though he’s not here with us, and we miss him so terribly, he spent Father’s Day with his earthly father, and with his Heavenly Father. What a great day that was for him!
We are still heavy with grief over the loss of my uncle, (my second dad), as well. Sometimes it just seems like more than we can bear.
All the “firsts” without them will be tough. Loss is just tough. It’s a path we each must walk, as we learn to live in a world without our loved ones.
Do you still have your earthly dad with you? Father’s Day is over for another year. Don’t wait until the next one to spend time with him, and not only tell him of your love, but show him your love.
It will be a blessing to him and, I can promise, a blessing to you as well.
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Toughing it out
