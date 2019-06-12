Jacob Adams always provided a steady hand of leadership for whichever team he was competing for at Bethlehem Christian Academy.
The recent high school graduate is now set for the next stage of his life, both academically and athletically, as he will play baseball at Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland.
“I chose Truett-McConnell because as soon as I met the coaches and a few professors I realized that Christ is the main focus there,” the multi-sport standout at BCA said. “That was something that certainly helped guide me in my decision to go there.”
Adams said he is already looking forward to the 2020 baseball season.
“I want to contribute to the team in any way possible that helps us win games, as well as being a great teammate to all the guys I will be playing with,” he said.
BCA baseball coach Matt Nicks said Adams was a key team member for the Knights on and off the field.
“Jacob is the type of player you love to coach,” Nicks said. “He was a big reason we made it to the playoffs this spring.”
During his senior campaign, Adams compiled a batting average that eclipsed the .500 mark. He led the team in most offensive categories including doubles, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.
