Police chief: Auburn saw reduction in crime through 2018 initiative

The City of Auburn saw a drop in most recordable crime categories in 2018 through increased police presence and targeted enforcement, Auburn Police Chief Chris Hodge told the city council last week.
During the council’s monthly business meeting, Hodge presented the council with the results of the department’s 2018 Safe City Initiative, a four-phase program aimed at reducing crime and fostering positive relationships between police and the community.
Hodge said the department sought to both reduce crime and address the city’s continual drop in statewide safety rankings.
The first phase was a code enforcement sweep, in which officers were tasked with going around the city to identify violations and address them with residents. Over a two-month time frame from March 1 through April 30, 2018, 343 violations were identified, including 239 as a direct result of the initiative, according to department statistics.
Hodge said the department applied the “Broken Windows Theory” in its approach.
“Where there’s community blight, dilapidated structures and an overall lack of care for a community, that’s where crime thrives,” Hodge said. “So we tasked officers with going out and engaging the community on this. They bought into it and made it work.”
