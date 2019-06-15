Thompson: A candidate and idea worthy of people’s attention

Later this month, most of the two dozen Democratic candidates for president will be able to participate in the party’s first presidential primary debates, spread across two nights.
I have two main problems with today’s “debates,” particularly in such a vast field, that were illustrated in the Republican debates last cycle. First, the format of one- or two-minute limits on responses aren’t a productive way to get to the nuance and complexities involved with many of America’s biggest issues. Secondly, the debates tend to focus on the front-runners, toward the center of the stage, while other voices are pushed out. There are way too many Democratic candidates, but there are a lot of ideas worth hearing and not just from the front of the pack.
One major topic, a very valid one, likely will be the conduct of President Trump described in the Mueller report and it will be interesting to see what progress congressional Democrats have made through their series of hearings on the report by the end of the month. But in between that, candidates pressing front-runner Joe Biden on his evolving position on abortion and candidates trying to wrestle the party’s progressive wing from Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, I hope some attention will be paid to longshot Andrew Yang.
A tech entrepreneur, Yang is hardly known at all to political junkies, much less the public at large. When asked last week during a segment on Bill Maher’s “Real Time” show on HBO who he’d like to stand next to on the debate stage, he said his goal was for people to “Google ‘Asian guy next to Joe Biden.’”
Beyond the humor, Yang has a very important message, one that he’s made the central focus of his campaign, that Democrats need to pay serious attention to if they want to win back the White House.
“I’m running for president because I’m focused on solving the problem that got Donald Trump elected in the first place in 2016,” Yang said in an interview with Maher.
He was referencing the approximately 4 million manufacturing jobs across the Midwest that have been lost to automation — jobs in states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, swing states that handed Trump a victory in the Electoral College.
“I can’t tell you how much credit Donald Trump got just by calling out the pain that many of these communities are in,” Yang said.
Trump was able to exploit this economic anxiety by engaging in the historical practice of scapegoating other people, in this case immigrants. As Yang points out, the real culprit is rapid advancements in technology that middle- and working- class Americans have hardly, if at all, benefitted from and, in many cases, been left behind by. And, he warns, beyond the manufacturing industry, the inevitable automation is about to hit “millions of retail jobs, call-center jobs, fast-food jobs, truck-driving jobs and on and on.”
Yang’s website points out — that for all the current boasting about low unemployment rates — the actual labor participation rate is “lower than it has been in decades, with 1 out of 5 working-age men currently out of the workforce. This will get much worse as self-driving cars and other technologies come online.”
The jobs aren’t coming back. So, in a new reality when retail jobs are lost, “Main Street” stores close, and Amazon and other mega-companies take over the market with billions and billions in profits without having to pay any federal taxes, how do millions of Americans benefit from this increasingly technology-centered climate?
Yang is advocating for “Universal Basic Income (UBI),” which his campaign is rebranding as “the Freedom Dividend.”
Under his plan, every U.S. citizen over the age of 18 would receive $1,000 a month from the government, regardless of employment or income status, with the intent of helping Americans pay their bills and creating a “trickle up” economy where Americans would spend the money, pump it back into their local economies and, ideally, keep more mom-and-pop stores open. That sounds expensive as hell and it is. Yang estimates the headline cost would be around $1.5 trillion, and that’s probably being conservative. In the long run, it wouldn’t be any more expensive than the current administration’s trillion-dollar “tax cut” that hasn’t made any substantial positive impact on middle-class Americans, or the blank check our government writes every year to the military-industrial complex.
Yang proposes to pay for the bulk of his UBI plan two ways. The first way: consolidating various welfare and social programs, where recipients would have the choice of receiving their $1,000 check with no strings attached or sticking with their current benefits. The second way: a 10-percent Value-Added Tax (VAT) on the production of goods and services a business produces, making it harder for larger corporations (which the Supreme Court now in effect considers people) to hide profits and skate by while most of us pay our fair share in taxes.
“We have to create a mechanism where the American public actually benefits from artificial intelligence and all these new automations,” Yang told Maher. “So if we had even a mild (VAT) and gave the American public a tiny slice of every Amazon sale, every Google search, every Facebook ad, every robot truck mile, it would generate over $800 billion in new revenue.”
Of course, no plan is perfect and this one would certainly come with many questions. Libertarians and many conservatives have long advocated for a consumption-based “Fair Tax,” where the income tax is eliminated and a larger sales tax on the purchase of goods takes its place. But often, the strongest proponents of such a measure don’t take into account the disproportionate negative effect it would have on lower-income people.
It would take more than just a VAT and consolidation of social programs to pay for Yang’s “Freedom Dividend,” and he proposes higher taxes on top earners and pollution, issues that Congress constantly bickers over. And what’s to prevent large companies from passing their added costs back to the consumer?
Those are questions that would need to be ironed out, but it’s certainly a discussion worth having. In a “trickle up” economy, how many more Americans would be able to pay for their health insurance, secure care for their families, go back to school or start their own business? How many of the millions of homeless people living in this country could be given a fresh, new start on life with a check?
The focus should be on helping people, and that’s the question every Democratic candidate — and Republican challengers to Trump — are going to have to answer. Whether he’s removed from office or voted out next November, what can you do to help the American people, all of them? Yang is not going to win the Democratic nomination, but he can provide an invaluable contribution to the debate and discussion.
“I’ve been shocked by how working-class Americans feel like the Democratic Party does not care about people like them and is not talking to people like them,” Yang told Maher. “…I’m a son of immigrants so I understand the impulse behind identity politics. But Democrats have to know that identity politics is a very poor way to approach winning national elections, and it’s a very poor way to bring our country together.
“…When Martin Luther King Jr. championed a guaranteed minimum income, he didn’t do it for any subset of Americans; he did it for all Americans and that’s how we move the country forward.”
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: A candidate and idea worthy of people’s attention
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)