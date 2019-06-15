Terrell: 'Mad Max' and term limits

The left brings us a new story and a new angle every day.
There has been considerable discussion this past year on congressional term limits. The Democrats could accidentally push the issue over the hill and into the ballot box because of their shenanigans this year.
Let’s start with Maxine Waters who is rapidly earning the name “Mad Max.”
Omar Navarro is running against Mad Max in the 43rd District of California. The congressional candidate says it’s time to get Maxine out of Congress. More than a few would agree.
She doesn’t even live in the district she represents which is a very poor district. According to the newly-announced candidate, Waters lives in a $4 million mansion an hour away from her district.
Navarro says Max “…needs to be stopped…(she) has spent decades in Congress hiking your taxes, palling around with criminals… and giving millions of dollars in taxpayer handouts to failing businesses connected to her cronies.”
The 80-year-old representative has served in the House since 1991 and she holds nothing back.
She has been quoted as saying, “The Tea Party can go straight to hell.” On a weekly basis, she continues her call to impeach President Donald Trump and years ago she asked Fidel Castro to free convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur from a Cuban prison rather than return her to the United States for trial.
Shakur was a member of the Black Liberation Army terrorist group.
The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington honored Waters with a listing on its list of most corrupt members in Congress in 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2011, according to Navarro.
He also pointed out that “Mad Max” had earned dubious honors from Citizens Against Waste naming her “…Porker of the Month due to her scheme to obtain a taxpayer handout for the Maxine Waters Employment Preparation Center.
Waters is also alleged to have provided a $12 million taxpayer handout to the failed OneUnited Bank where her husband is a stockholder and bank executives are alleged to have donated to her election campaign!
Her ethics were questioned but the House Ethics Committee failed to find Waters guilty of any ethics violations in that case.
Navarro, a Christian Latino-American, thinks he can beat her this year. In comparing her election results from her last election, she had nearly 70,000 less supporters than the previous election.
It’s easy to see how a long tenure in Congress clouds the eyes of the holder and why many Americans want term limits imposed on Congress.
In looking at the longest tenures of some Congressional members, 17 of the top 20 are/were Democrats. Carl Hayden, born in 1877, served 56 years and 319 days before retiring in 1972.
John Dingell served in the House for 59 years and 21 days while Robert Byrd served in the House and Senate for 57 years and 127 days.
Seven Democrats have held elected office for 50 years or more and Don Young is currently the longest-serving Republican, having been in Washington for 46 plus years.
There have been numerous moves to establish term limits over the years, but all have failed. The most recent attempt that had a fair amount of support was in the 1994 midterm elections.
That plan was spearheaded by Newt Ginrich as part of the Contract with America movement.
Those who favor term limits are confident that the limitations would prevent politicians from gaining too much power while in office. Proponents also feel shorter terms would keep their politicians more in tune with those that elected him or her.
An additional benefit proponents feel would happen would result in Congress putting more emphasis on policy and less on politics.
Those opposed to term limits argue that such limits already exist and they are called elections. They suggest that members of congress that get re-elected are doing what the constituents want them to be doing.
Opponents also feel that term limits would weaken the power of the voters and their respective districts. If the voters want to re-elect their congressional representatives considered to be doing a good job at representing the district then there is no need to change.
It’s an argument with matching pros and cons.
Don’t expect to see a serious movement by any group to adopt term limits this year.
However, if there ever was a reason to move to term limits, “Mad Max could be the poster child.”
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
