Bridgeman: Budgets reflect local economy – times are good

It might be time for a budget column. Those who haven’t gone to sleep already might want to straighten up and pay attention.
I have a range of budgets from the tiny one of Homer City Council a to not-so-tiny Barrow County Board of Education and spread over three counties.
The first, and most obvious comment, is that nearly every entity has money these days. The Northeast Georgia area has recovered from the Great Recession.
Tax digests are on the increase (good news for government; not good news for property owners) and sales tax revenue has been up for the past year. Making predictions about the next year or two are not as simple.
Regardless of budget size, most government entities will approve budgets in the next few weeks. Only the Commerce BOE, thus far, has passed a spending resolution and expects to not have the fiscal year 2020 budget adopted by July 1, when the fiscal year starts.
All government entities intend to “hold the line” on millage rates, but in many cases, that means a tax increase as state law says government should “rollback” the millage rates if the tax digest increases. The two boards of education are likely groups that will stay with the current millage rates, but the tax digests for Barrow County and Commerce schools have increased – generally in the range of 6 percent. By state law, that is a tax increase, meaning property owners’ tax bills will go up.
School officials quickly point out that they may have higher budgets than in years past, but they also have more students to educate. Barrow County school folks offer a PowerPoint show that points out the budgets were as high now as about a decade ago – and several hundred students weren’t in seats.
Two of the smaller cities – Homer and Statham – will spend much of their time talking about water supplies. Statham struggles with a new service agreement with Barrow County that will raise its payments to the county for sewer services. Homer has been itching to get a new well producing water for its system so it can dramatically reduce the money it is paying to Banks County for water purchases.
Commerce has an explosion of utility services with which to contend. That will lead to much higher revenue from customers, but also will require big spending first to get services to customers.
The Diana Food project and expansion of fiber and natural gas lines in the Banks Crossing area will occupy a great deal of time and money. The SK project is transforming a large piece of property along Interstate 85 – just drive by the grading and look at the cranes on the site. That project also will add to the utility load.
Commerce is the hot spot right now for development, but the Braselton and Hoschton areas have residential and commercial proposals seemingly every month.
Commerce planners deal with residential projects routinely. It is dizzying to keep up. One recent planning commission meeting dealt with housing projects that could add 300 houses to the area.
Returning to my first comment, no one is struggling with its budget this year. All the governments I follow are spending money on projects or equipment that have been postponed.
The Barrow County schools are adding programs. Statham and Commerce are planning for equipment purchases that will make public works projects simpler and/or cheaper.
I haven’t seen any budget that is grossly padded, but all have some things that could be questioned. The increases can be defended, but residents might want to look at them.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send him email at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Budgets reflect local economy – times are good
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)