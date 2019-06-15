Ginn: 2019 judiciary legislation

With the governor’s deadline to sign legislation — May 12 — behind us, we are now focused on July 1, when numerous bills that received the governor’s approval will go into effect.
Over the past few months, my newsletters have contained important information on legislation that passed during the 2019 legislative session. This week’s highlights address legislation dealing with Georgia’s judicial proceedings when it comes to civil practice and procedure. The Senate Judiciary Committee addresses a variety of issues including the state’s entire judicial system, trial proceedings, crimes and offenses and constitutional issues. The 10-member committee sometimes deliberates proposed legislation for over five hours. I commend them on their efforts to ensure any legislation dealing with our citizen’s civil liberties and our judicial system gets a thorough review before moving on in the legislative process.
Below are some of the many bills that will go into effect on July 1 that passed the Senate Judiciary Committee:
•Senate Bill 1, “C.J’s Law,” states that “any person who, without malice aforethought, proximately causes an accident that the person knew resulted in bodily harm and leaves the scene of the accident” would be guilty of the crime of serious injury by vehicle. A person convicted would be guilty of a felony and punished by imprisonment between one and 10 years. Those who exchanged motor vehicle insurance information prior to leaving the scene of the accident would be exempt.
•Senate Bill 9 creates a new crime of “sexual extortion” which specifically outlaws coercing an individual into sending nude images, videos or any electronic communication of the individual engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Additionally, the crime of “improper sexual contact by employee or agent” which would occur when an employee or agent knowingly engages in sexually explicit conduct with an individual under their supervision is outlined under this legislation.
•Senate Bill 158, the “Anti-Human Trafficking Protective Response Act,” is one of Gov. Kemp’s priorities for the session and makes numerous changes to how victims of human trafficking and sexual servitude are identified and how the crimes are punished.
•House Bill 281 increases the penalty for conviction of pimping or pandering to include a minimum of 72 hours of imprisonment (increase from 24 hours of mandatory imprisonment) and adds a penalty for a second or subsequent offense to include a felony charge and between one and 10 years of imprisonment.
•House Bill 282 requires the investigating law enforcement agency where a victim reports a sexual assault to maintain all physical evidence that contains biological material for 30 years from the date of arrest, or seven years from the completion of the sentence, whichever occurs last. If no arrests are made, the evidence shall be maintained for 50 years. Under current law, the investigating law enforcement agency is only required to keep the physical evidence for 10 years
Below are two bills which went into effect on May 7 and will have an impact on businesses and citizens throughout the state:
•House Bill 239 a companion piece of legislation to the constitutional amendment adopted by voters in the November 2018 ballot referendum creating the Georgia State-wide Business Court. This legislation addresses provisions for the court and includes language which clarifies that fees for depositions taken at the instance of the state will be paid by the state “in the same manner as any other motion hearing that appears on the criminal calendar.” The court will begin operating on Jan. 1, 2020, and may commence accepting cases on Aug. 1, 2020.
•House Bill 307 addresses when vehicles can be towed or immobilized in private parking lots by prohibiting both practices between the hours of midnight and 9 a.m. Under HB 307, a person has 30 days to retrieve their property from their car and the process is established for when a peace officer may inspect and order an abandoned vehicle to be towed.
Our goal in passing this legislation is to ensure the safety of all of our citizens, including our most vulnerable — our children. Additionally, by defining certain offenses and increasing penalties for those who commit crimes against another, we hope to prevent these crimes in the future. Other pieces of legislation related to our judicial system and process passed during this year’s session, but I wanted to share with you some of the highlights. As always, if you have any questions or concerns about these bills, please reach out to my office.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
