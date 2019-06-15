Jacks: New ways of cooking vegetables

I would like to send special birthday wishes to the mother of my two grandsons, Aimee Thurmond.
Hope your birthday was as amazing as you are.
Another birthday wish to one of the most kind-hearted people I know and one of my dearest friends, Fatou Magassouba.
Also, happy 51st anniversary wishes go out to Linda and Jerry Thurmond. Hope you have many more in the future to celebrate.
Best wishes to all of the wonderful fathers. I lost my dad over 20 years ago.
Ross lost his dad six years ago.
We will celebrate with flowers for both of them and hopefully will be able to visit my very sick father-in-law.
I grew up eating vegetables and, thank goodness, so did my son. Having good recipes for side dishes can make the meal even better.
I’m not crazy about potatoes but love most vegetables and love finding new ways of cooking them.
Using cauliflower to make mac and cheese is my way of getting a low-carb dish that I think tastes better than the original dish without the guilt.
Low-carb
Cauliflower
Mac and Cheese
Ingredients
Kosher salt as needed plus 1/2 tsp.
1 large head of cauliflower, cut into small florets
Vegetable oil spray
1 cup heavy cream
2 ounces cream cheese, cut into small pieces
1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese plus 1/2 cup for topping the casserole
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/8 tsp. garlic powder
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
Season the water with salt. Spray a baking dish (9x13) with vegetable oil spray.
Cook the cauliflower in the boiling water until crisp and tender about 5 minutes.
Drain well and pat between several layers of paper towels to dry. Transfer the cauliflower to the baking dish and set aside.
Bring the cream to a simmer in a small saucepan and whisk in the cream cheese and mustard until smooth.
Stir in 1 1/2 cups of cheese, salt, pepper and garlic and whisk until cheese melts, 1 to 2 mins.
Remove from heat.
Pour over cauliflower and stir to combine. Top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese and bake until browned and bubbly hot about 15 mins. Serve hot.
Brussels sprouts aren’t something I grew up eating.
In fact, I only started eating them in the last few years when I started seeing someone that loved them.
I had to find a way to cook them other than just boiling them in water because I didn’t like them that way.
In the oven with a few ingredients added resulted in a very tasty side dish.
Brussels Sprouts Gratin
Ingredients
3 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
Kosher salt
3 garlic cloves chopped
2 Tbsps. unsalted butter
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups Half and Half
9 ounces Gruyere cheese, divided (about 2 cups total)
Freshly ground pepper
Directions
Boil Brussels sprouts in a large pot of boiling salted water until crisp tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Drain and run under cold water to cool.
Spread in a single layer on a paper towel lined baking sheet, dry completely.
Cook garlic in butter in a large saucepan over medium heat until fragrant, 1 minute.
Sprinkle with flour; cook, whisking often until thickened 6-7 minutes.
Remove from heat and whisk in 6 ounces (about 1 1/4 cups) Gruyere cheese, fold in Brussels sprouts.
Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a buttered 3-quart baking dish.
Top with remaining Gruyere cheese (about 3/4 cup).
Bake at 375 degrees until bubbly and top is golden brown, 25-30 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
A combination of vinegar and honey with some of my favorite veggies results in another great side dish.
Balsamic Honey
Roasted Vegetables
Ingredients
8-10 cups veggies — ( use 2 cups each sweet potatoes, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers) all washed, trimmed and chopped into roughly even-sized pieces
2 Tbsps. extra virgin olive oil
1/4 tsp. sea salt
Freshly ground pepper to taste
2 Tbsps. balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsps. honey
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a baking mat. Transfer the prepared veggies to the baking sheet.
Drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper.
Roast in the oven for about 20 minutes before giving the pan a shake to toss and turn the veggies.
Continue to roast for another 10-15 minutes when the veggies are just golden brown and fork tender. Remove from oven.
Drizzle with the balsamic vinegar and honey evenly over the veggies. Return to the oven for 5-10 minutes more or until the balsamic vinegar has sweetened and the honey has just started to caramelize.
Adding pinko crumbs and a few other tasty ingredients can give your broccoli a different texture and a different taste that I’m sure will be very pleasing.
Crunchy Baked
Broccoli
Ingredients
2 heads of broccoli, trimmed to florets
10 slices thin pepperoni
1 garlic clove thinly sliced
1 1/2 cups pinko bread crumbs
Fine sea salt
Freshly ground pepper
4 Tbsps. light extra virgin olive oil, divided
3 Tbsps. Dijon mustard
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lay broccoli in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet, tossing in 2 Tbsps. light virgin olive oil. Place in oven 10 minutes, ends should start to char but broccoli will hold its shape. In a small food processor combine pepperoni and garlic.
Pulse until mixture has made small bits.
Add pinko crumbs and a light seasoning of fine sea salt and freshly ground pepper before pulsing a few more times to combine and all pieces are relatively similar in size.
Meanwhile heat 2 Tbsps. light extra virgin olive oil in a medium skillet over medium low heat.
When oil is hot, add panko mixture. Stir for about 5 minutes until mixture is crisp and olive oil has been absorbed.
Remove from heat and set aside. In a large mixing bowl smear Dijon mustard around the sides.
This prevents it from clumping to one piece when you toss it. Add broccoli, tossing lightly to coat in mustard.
Toss in pinko mixture and return to rimmed baking sheet. Bake for an additional 5 mins.
Remove and serve.
I think cooked mushrooms is a great side dish for just about any meat and this simple recipe is perfect to make especially for steak, baked chicken or pork chops.
Steakhouse
Mushrooms
Ingredients
2 Tbsps. butter
1/2 onion thinly sliced crosswise, (into half-moon shapes)
8 ounces sliced mushrooms
1/2 tsp. of crushed garlic (2 small cloves or 1 large)
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
2 tsps. Worcestershire sauce
Directions
Heat butter in a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium high heat.
Add onions and cook for several minutes stirring occasionally until the edges begin to turn slightly brown.
Add mushrooms, cover with a lid and cook for 2 to 4 minutes turning mushrooms over once or twice until the mushrooms are turning golden brown and have given up a little of their juices.
Remove lid, add garlic and stir.
Sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. (or to taste) of salt and a few grinds of pepper and cook for a minute or two longer until juices have started to evaporate and concentrate. Add Worcestershire sauce, stir and remove from heat.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: New ways of cooking vegetables
