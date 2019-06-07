McFerrin steps down as AD at WBHS, will be assistant principal at Jefferson

In six years as athletic director at Winder-Barrow High School, Rob McFerrin has seen several sports teams at the school flourish. Now, he is moving on to another chapter in life, as he has resigned from Winder-Barrow to take an assistant principal position at Jefferson High School.
McFerrin, who had been performing double duty as athletic director and assistant principal at WBHS, said he decided to take a step back from athletic duties and in effect performing two full-time jobs.
“It was a very, very tough decision, but it’s one that I think is best for my family and me, personally and professionally, right now,” McFerrin said Thursday. “It’s been a great ride (at Winder-Barrow). The best part of it all has been the relationships I’ve developed and made over the years. I definitely enjoyed my time here. I appreciate (WBHS principal Al Darby) for taking a chance on me six years ago. I’ve learned a great deal on both the side of being an athletic director and an assistant principal, and I want to help make the transition as smooth as possible.”
McFerrin will be at Winder-Barrow until July prior to transitioning to Jefferson. Darby said Friday he had conducted two interviews for McFerrin’s replacement and was hoping to have someone in place by the end of this month.
“The process takes time, and it’s about finding the right fit,” Darby said. “Any time you lose quality people, it’s extremely difficult, and Rob is one of the best I’ve ever worked with. Our teams winning helps, but the knack and skillset he has on the finance side of things should be recognized by the community and is going to be hard to replace. We’re going to miss him greatly.”
