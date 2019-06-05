School taxes to increase less than 4 percent

Barrow Countians will see a rise in their school property taxes by a bit less than 4 percent, but the millage rate will remain the same — 18.5 mills — as it has been since 2007.
The Barrow County Board of Education unanimously voted to maintain the 18.5 millage rate at its meeting Tuesday night.
The board will hold three public meetings to take comments about the millage rate. They are at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, and at 1 p.m. June 19.
The board will vote on the millage rate at a called meeting at 6 p.m. June 19. All of the meetings will be at the central school office, 179 W. Athens St., Winder.
The millage rate is expected to generate $41.3 million in local property taxes for the schools. That is about $2 million more in local property taxes than for the current school year.
