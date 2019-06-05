Statham working on FY2020 budget

The Statham City Council tinkered with various line items in its Fiscal Year 2020 budget at a called meeting last week and agreed to meet again — but did not set a day and time.
The meeting, set for 9 a.m., did not start until 9:30 because the council was waiting on a council member. Everyone except Dwight McCormic attended the meeting.
City administrator Mai Chang told council members she would need to re-do the city and utility funds because they had been balanced, but no longer were.
Council member Eddie Jackson twice said he wanted to talk about code enforcement, but he was told he needed to wait on that subject.
The preliminary budget includes $25,000 for contracted labor in code enforcement and another $30,000 in contracted labor under buildings.
The city has contracted with Bureau Veritas for code enforcement and zoning requirements since Randy Gordon quit in a dispute with the city.
The city has received a number of complaints about zoning in the past several months and George Warzecha, a resident of Lakewood Village, off Jefferson Street, complained in February and again last month that his letters about the subdivision have generated no response from the city.
See more in the June 5 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
