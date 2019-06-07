Terrell: Things we need to think about

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey seems to be confused.
According to media reports from several months ago, Comey answered; “I don’t know,” “I don’t recall,” and “I don’t remember,” a total of 236 times while under oath in a congressional hearing. You should find it interesting that afterwards he could remember enough to write a book.
Law enforcement officers do not forget that much in that time period. A defense attorney would have a field day interrogating Comey on the stand, even given one-fourth of the “I don’t know” answers, much less 236.
His selective memory seems to be returning as of late while he makes the rounds pushing his book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.” That’s an interesting title. It seems obvious he didn’t tell the truth on occasions and his leadership abilities are certainly questionable.
Earlier ticket sales to his book promotions were selling for hundreds of dollars. The book is being sold on Amazon. At one time, it was priced at $17.99. As of this week the priced had dropped to $12.18.
Listening to Comey criticize President Donald Trump and discussing his book is far different to listening to him testify at the congressional hearings. It appears his boat is slowly taking on water as it should.
In case you missed it last month, legislators in the State of New York stepped up to demonstrate their support for illegal aliens and undocumented immigrants.
The state passed a $175 million budget and set aside $27 million to pay for college fees and tuition for undocumented immigrants at public colleges.
New York Senate leaders blocked a bill that would have provided additional financial aid to law-abiding citizens.
The proposed bill would also have expanded a program that would provide aid to dependents of military personnel serving in combat zones. The New York Senate voted against this bill.
Here’s another reason to keep the Electoral College. If you take New York, California and four to six other states, they could control the Office of the President of the United States. Look at the condition of those two biggest states and be thankful for the Electoral College.
Washington Post writer E.J. Dionne, Jr. was on a rant again this past week. He is really upset the Republicans may get to make another appointment to the nation’s Supreme Court. Dionne called it “court packing” in a column last Friday.
In his rant he said, “Of course follow the law for conservatives means the law back before the mid-1930s…”
If I recall history and neighborhood conversations on the front porch while growing up, the Democratic Party of that era was certainly not one looking after the interests of all the people.
Speaking of Democrats, someone asked me over coffee last week a thought-provoking question. The question was, “If walls and guns don’t work, why are celebrities and politicians surrounded by both?”
On the subject of walls, he also said, “You do realize that the southern wall would cost less than the Obamacare website?”
The wall question brings up another comment. I saw an email that said, “You know you live in a great country when even the people that absolutely detest it, refuse to leave!”
That same email pointed out that even liberals are against foreign interference in our elections, yet they want to allow non-citizens and illegal immigrants the right to vote. Voting by illegal immigrants sounds like foreign interference.
The liberals have been clear on their stance on allowing unvaccinated children into our schools saying, “Don’t allow unvaccinated children into our schools but it’s OK to allow thousands of unvaccinated immigrants into our country.”
One final thought: Russia donated over $145 million to the Clinton Foundation but the Democrats are investigating President Trump for his alleged ties with the Russians! They don’t seem to understand you just can’t have it both ways!
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
