Bridgeman: We all should read – a lot

Much ado is made about the “summer loss” when students are not in school and lose some of what they learned in the past school year.
A lot of the “loss” comes in reading.
Given that it is a requirement for our customers and given that folks seem to read less and less, that worries me.
Nearly every library around offers summer reading programs and most schools have summer reading lists.
Some of those are suggestions and as the kids get older, they become required.
All sorts of lists for “great” books and for “educated” people can be found with a quick search.
When students reach high school, reading lists are part of the curricula for advanced placement courses. College students start reading for fall literature courses now.
All of those are good. All are to be encouraged.
But mostly, I would argue kids should be encouraged to read. If you have a wife like mine, your grandchildren were read to, out loud, before they were born and books are regular gifts.
Most kids probably don’t have such a presence in their life.
Kids should just read – anything. Comic books, the Harry Potter series (if you can get them to ignore the size of the books).
The greatest gift my mother gave me was taking me to the library closest to our house at least every other week from the time I was about 4 or 5. By the time I completed the eighth grade, I had read all the biographies in our library.
Programs exist now that give kids books.
There should be more. Kids should never go hungry and they should never be without a book if they will read it.
An alumni group from the black high school in Barrow County gave third-graders at Winder Elementary School 10 books each – five in January and five more just before school was out for the summer.
I had never heard of the books, but I was assured they are well-known in the elementary age kids.
We depend on literacy. We need kids to read about government, about the Constitution, about the history of the country – all of it, good and bad.
I would like for high schools to again require a course in citizenship. I know that history is available in schools, but it is not required in many.
People should easily grasp and read ballots for voting in elections.
That is not as easy as it sounds. Election boards sometimes make it about as difficult as can be.
Referenda, in particular, often have gobbledygook instead of simple, plain sentences.
An increased emphasis on science, math and technology can be found in schools today.
That, too, is good and should be encouraged.
I would add that much of my life has been formed by political science and history.
Reading is the foundation for all of the above.
Educators will tell you that kids learn to read until grade three and they read to learn after that.
My wife (yes, she has a huge effect on me) often says she wants “to teach third-graders to read” after she retires.
She probably should have been a third-grade teacher.
Kids should read. I’m grateful to my mother.
She didn’t do it for me especially; she liked to read herself. But I learned early because of her.
Like nearly all of us, the TV is on regularly at night in our house.
Usually it is just on. I often am reading while it drones in the background.
It wouldn’t bother me a bit to go a week or a month without TV – just newspapers and books.
We all should read.
We all should read a lot, and we should teach all the kids to do the same.
