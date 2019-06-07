Bridges: Presidential candidates try to stand out in crowded field

For those who advocate choice when it comes to the ballot box, the 2020 Democratic primary for president may very well be setting a new standard.
No less than 25 candidates are currently on the campaign trail, all with the goal of challenging President Trump in the general election next year. It should be noted Trump has also drawn primary opposition but that contest will not be nearly as crowded.
Before we go on, let’s review just who is in the Democratic primary. The list is impressive, if for no other reason than the very large number. Declared candidates in the Democratic primary as of this writing include:
•Former Vice President Joe Biden
•U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
•U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
•Montana Gov. Steve Bullock
•South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg
•Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro
•New York City mayor Bill de Blasio
•Former Congressman John Delaney of Maryland
•Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
•U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
•Former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel
•U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California
•Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
•Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
•U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
•Miramar, Fla. mayor Wayne Messam
•Congressman Seth Moulton of Massachusetts
•Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas
•Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio
•U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
•Congressman Eric Swalwell of California
•U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
•Author and spiritual lecturer Marianna Williamson of California
•Businessman Andrew Yang of New York
In my research, I have not been able to find a year where this many upper-tier candidates have contended for a major party nomination. The national Democratic Party is now in somewhat of a bind when it comes to its debates with its announced 20-candidate limit.
Initially the Democratic Party leaders set the standard for being on the debate stage simply for candidates to be at one percent in multiple polls. Then the stipulation was added that candidates had to have 65,000 individual donors.
More than 20 candidates have met these requirements including some candidates party leaders probably never thought would do so. Something tells me there may be court filings over this. The debates, by the way, are set to start this month. Supposedly candidates will draw numbers to decide which group of 10 he or she will be in.
On the Republican side, former Massachusetts two-term governor Bill Weld is offering primary opposition to President Trump. Weld has been concentrating on New Hampshire, the first primary state.
Don’t look for any primary debates with both candidates, however. Incumbent presidents typically do not like to legitimize their opposition in situations like this.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week he would not challenge President Trump in the GOP primary.
Political campaigning in the summer and fall are as American as baseball, the Fourth of July and apple pie.
Hopefully people will take the time to notice the campaign whether you support President Trump for another four years or hope someone will defeat him. This process is too important to ignore.
—
Chris Bridges is former editor for MainStreet Newspapers. He has earned awards for his columns from the National Newspaper Association, the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
