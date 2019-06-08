Bennett: Another set of wings

The Lord has been busy granting angel wings for our family.
This week we said goodbye to my dear Uncle Gene. If ever a person had nine lives like a cat, it would be Uncle Gene. He got into a fight with a tree limb one time and survived that. He has had more heart attacks than I can count and was plagued with recurrent pneumonia for the last several years.
We have awaited the death angel on quite a few occasions, only to have him bounce back to us. There have been times he could hardly hold his head up, and we just knew the time was near.
Still, his final journey came as somewhat of a surprise. You wouldn’t think it would be so. Thankfully, he’d had a good week, and weekend, which was a blessing. He felt a little poorly before bed, and there was talk of an ER visit, expecting another case of pneumonia. It was decided to wait until the morning, and if he still felt bad, they’d make the all-too-familiar trek down to GMC.
For all his time spent there, we wouldn’t be surprised if some day there’s an H.E. Treadwell wing dedicated to him. However, he took his final flight in the wee, early hours on Monday morning. All indications are that he died peacefully, and for that we are eternally grateful.
On paper, he was my uncle by marriage. In reality, he was my second dad. I’m quite sure that if my own awesomely wonderful dad wasn’t selected by God to be my daddy, then Uncle Gene would have been chosen for my daddy.
Back in the olden days, our family spent many weekends together in the winter, and just about every weekend in the summer found us at the lake. We kids always called it Joyce and Gene’s lake, and were quite shocked to find out that Lake Lanier was not owned by our family! Each summer, Joyce and Gene would have me, my brother and two of my cousins to come spend a week with them at the lake. I’m not sure if it was because they loved us so much, or if they felt sorry for our parents and wanted to give them a break. Just kidding. Maybe.
We spent many happy hours at the lake. It was Uncle Gene who taught us to water ski. He would patiently spend the mornings and afternoons out in the boat trying hundreds of times to pull us out of the water. Oh, wait. Did I say patiently? After about 45 times of circling around to bring us the rope and try, try again, his instructions and advice to us got a little bit louder and a little bit more colorful. I can’t repeat his favorite saying to us, but it had to do with keeping our bottoms down, and letting the boat pull us out of the water.
Eventually, we all learned to ski, and if he ever regretted teaching us, he never complained for all the following years, when he would pull us around the lake. Every year at the Fourth of July, the family would gather with the neighbors at dusk, load up all the boats and head over to Lanier Islands to watch the fireworks over the water.
Uncle Gene had his own way with speech. We always laughed at him for the funny way he said things. A crock pot was a crotch pot. The blue Smurfs were Smertz. The word “much” was “merch.”
“How merch is that crotch pot?”
Out here was “Ouchere.”
Once there were about 17 of us in a big van on the way home from dinner at the steakhouse. One of the burger joints had a special on kids’ meals with the prize being little mini Pound Puppies, a popular stuffed toy at the time. My aunt wanted to buy some of the puppies to give as gifts to the kiddos. So we drive up to the drive-through window, and Uncle Gene says into the speaker, “I’d like to buy five one-pound puppies.”
Several years ago, I lost my job, and was unemployed for four months. During that time, he had one of his more serious illnesses, and I was able to stay with them at the hospital. Even as ill as he was, he was worried about me. I don’t know how he got ahold of any money, but one day he gave me a $20 bill to help with my gas money traveling to and from the hospital. One day, in a voice so weak I could hardly hear him, he told me not to worry, that the family would not let me lose my house if I didn’t find another job soon. That following November, he slipped me a $50 bill to go Black Friday shopping, because he knew I was still playing catch-up from being unemployed, and he knew how much I loved to shop on Black Friday.
In the past couple of years, he declined steadily, even when having good days and weeks. He often told me he was ready to go, but he was worried about leaving Aunt Joyce. It was so hard watching both he and my dad going downhill.
Uncle Gene was the life of the party, the light on the hill, and a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. If a man ever had more adoring nieces and nephews, it would be hard to believe. We will miss him terribly, but we are comforted knowing that he is with his Savior, and with those loved ones who have gone before. I can just see him, my dad, and those Stainback men gathered at the big bend in the river, and they are probably high-fiving each other that there are no trout limits in heaven.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
