Jacks: Craving tomatoes in the summer?

I decided a few months ago when my contract was up for my TV service, I was going to cancel it.
I am not a big TV watcher unless it’s football season and I thought the price I was paying was way too much for the quality of stations I was getting. It’s been over a month since I’ve done this and really haven’t missed it much. I have free Hulu I use to watch a couple of shows at night before bed. I have a ton of movies on DVD to watch.
This past weekend we decided to have a Clint Eastwood/Dirty Harry Day.
We both enjoyed watching the old movies.
There’s something about summertime that makes us crave plump, juicy tomatoes more than any time of the year.
Maybe it’s because they’re in peak season or maybe it’s those memories that flood to us from our childhood.
Regardless of the reason, in addition to eating them sliced raw, we’re cooking with those tasty tomatoes more than ever.
When someone first told me they were having tomato pie for dinner, I wasn’t so sure about it.
I did ask for a recipe, and once I saw it I knew it would be something I like and indeed it is.
Tomato Pie
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup plus 1 Tbsp. plain cornmeal, divided
3 1/2 tsps. kosher salt, divided
3/4 cup cold whole buttermilk
8 medium assorted heirloom tomatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick (about 3 pounds)
3/4 cup shredded sharp white cheddar cheese
2/3 cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
2 tsps. red wine vinegar
Garnish chopped fresh basil
Directions
In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour, 1/2 cup cornmeal and 1 1/2 tsp. salt. Add cold butter, pulsing until mixture is crumbly. Gradually add buttermilk pulsing until dough forms. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface and shape into a disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Place tomatoes on paper towels. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tsps. salt.
Let stand for 30 minutes.
Pat dry with paper towels. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Sprinkle remaining 1 Tbsp. cornmeal on a 10-inch cast iron skillet. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 13-inch circle.
Press in the bottom and up the sides of prepared skillet, letting excess extend over sides of skillet. In a small bowl stir together 1/2 cup cheese, mayonnaise, thyme, parsley, oregano and pepper.
Spread onto dough. Layer tomato slices onto filling, top with halved tomatoes at edges.
Bake until crust is golden brown, about 30 minutes.
Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup cheese, bake until melted about 5 minutes more. Let cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Before serving, garnish with basil if desired.
Another simple dish with tomatoes is with Parmesan cheese.
Parmesan Tomatoes
Ingredients
3 (14 1/2 oz.) cans drained any variety including Italian Plum, whole tomatoes or fresh sliced plum tomatoes
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Place tomatoes in a 13x9-inch casserole dish. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste and top each with a pat of butter. Generously sprinkle the cheese over the tomatoes and broil for 10 to 15 minutes until the tomatoes are heated through and the cheese is bubbly.
Making canned tomatoes in the summer so when you want homemade chili or vegetable soup you can add them is something I enjoy doing. It doesn’t take long and come winter you will be glad you did.
Canned Tomatoes
Ingredients
4 to 6 pounds balanced and peeled tomatoes
4 Tbsps. bottled lemon juice
1 tsp. salt
2 (1 qt.) canning jars with lids
Directions
Place tomatoes in a large saucepan, sprinkle with salt and pepper and cover completely with water. Bring to a boil and let cook for 5 minutes. Sterilize jars and lids for 10 minutes in simmering water or in the dishwasher directly before using. Remove one at a time when ready to fill. Add 2 Tbsps. lemon juice to each quart jar. Scoop tomatoes into the jars filling within a 1/2-inch then ladle the hot cooking liquid into the sterilized jars filling to within 1/4-inch of the top. Wipe rims with a clean damp cloth and seal jars with lids and rings.
Process in a boiling water bath (making sure water level is over top of the jars) for 10 minutes. Remove from water bath and allow to cool on the counter.
In the summer, there is nothing like having fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and Vidalia onions to make a wonderful salad.
Tomato, Onion
and Cucumber Salad
Ingredients
5 medium plum tomatoes halved lengthwise, seeded and thinly sliced
1 cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
A generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, about 2 Tbsps.
2 splashes red wine vinegar
Coarse salt and black pepper
Directions
Dress the tomatoes, onions and cucumbers with olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper.
Let stand while you prepare dinner about 20 minutes. Serve salad with crusty bread.
I can only find one really good canned Tomato Bisque Soup so I decided to find a simple recipe to make my own.
I did and it turned out to be the best tomato bisque soup I’d ever had. No more store-bought soup for me.
Tomato Bisque Soup
Ingredients
4 Tbsps. unsalted butter
1 Tbsp. minced bacon (about 1/2 ounce)
1 onion, chopped
1 carrot, chopped
1 stalk celery, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
5 Tbsps. all-purpose flour
5 cups chicken broth homemade or low-sodium chicken broth, canned
1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes with liquid, roughly chopped
3 parsley sprigs
1 bay leaf
1 3/4 tsp. kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Heat the butter in a large soup pot over medium high heat. Add bacon and cook, stirring until crisp and most of the fat has rendered, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel lined plate and set aside. Lower the heat to medium. Add the onion, carrots, celery and garlic and cook covered, stirring occasionally until soft and fragrant about 8 minutes. Stir in flour and cook stirring for 3 minutes. Pour in the broth and tomatoes and bring to a boil while whisking constantly. Tie the parsley sprigs, thyme and bay leaf together with a piece of kitchen twine and add to the pot. Lower the heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool. When the soul base is cool, remove and discard the herb bundle. Working in batches transfer mixture to a blender and purée until smooth. Using a sieve over a large bowl, strain the tomato purée.
Return the purée to the pot and reheat over medium heat whisk the heavy cream and salt into the soup and season with pepper to taste.
Divide into warm soup bowls.
Garnish with the crisp bacon and serve immediately.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
