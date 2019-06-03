Investigation continues in Winder double murder

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was still investigating Monday the apparent double-murder of a married Winder couple last month.
Willard Ron Hess, 70, and Dorothy E. Hess, 72, were found by their adult grandson, shot to death in their home on Southridge Road in Winder just before 9:30 a.m. May 20. Sheriff’s deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation processed two scenes during their initial investigation, the couple’s home and the grandson’s home across the street as a precautionary measure, according to Capt. Ryan Sears of the sheriff’s office.
“I certainly wish I had some updates but I don’t at this time,” Sheriff Jud Smith said Monday. “We are diligently working on the evidence we have to try and find the person or persons who did this.”
Investigators announced May 22 they were interested in speaking with the owner of a dark sedan that had been spotted on neighborhood cameras and was parked in front of the Hess’ home at least twice in the week prior to their bodies being discovered. The sheriff’s office has released photos of the vehicle on its Facebook page.
Anyone with information on the crime has been asked to contact Smith at 770-307-3080, ext. 3081.
