Updated: Millage levy for Park 53 planned in county budget

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, May 29. 2019
Updated: 15 hours ago
Comments (3)
Barrow County taxpayers may see an addition to their bills later this year as the county plans to levy a millage rate to pay down debt on and make infrastructure upgrades to the Park 53 site at the intersection of highways 316 and 53.
During a called meeting Friday, the Winder-Barrow Industrial Building Authority recommended that the county’s board of commissioners levy an economic development millage rate of 0.66 mills to make a $1.14 million debt payment and generate money to pay for $400,000 in site improvements to the property that has sat vacant for more than a decade.
County manager Mike Renshaw presented the recommendation to the county board of commissioners Tuesday as part of his presentation of the final proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020, which begins July 1.
Currently the county pays debt service on the property through its General Fund, but Renshaw said switching over to a millage levy would free up more space for additional road maintenance and salary adjustments.
“This is a more transparent way (of paying down the debt),” Renshaw said. “The taxpayers have been paying this down for 12 years but it’s been wrapped up in the General Fund.
The $400,000 in site improvements will include grading of the site and a “monument entry sign” with vegetation aimed at better marketing the property, Renshaw said.
The debt on the Park 53 site won’t be retired until 2031, Renshaw said.
The county’s proposed $6.13 million debt service fund for FY2020 also includes a $4.55 million payment on SPLOST 2005 projects, including the detention center and courthouse on Barrow Park Drive.
For more on the budget, see the May 29 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Hmmm on 05/30/19 at 11:47 AM [Reply]
Taxation by bureaucratic fiat... Seems to me we once took on the State for "Taxation without Representation"... But, H@ll, given ~90% of the county doesn't even vote. So, why be concerned about the actions of an appointed Realtor board? Remember, DC isn't the only one in your pocket.
#2 Scott Vickery on 05/30/19 at 06:44 PM [Reply]
These meetings are open to the public and everyone should try to attend. Having attended these meetings in the past and 99% sure remember chairman graham suggested this mil increase about a year ago. Another member of the IBA admitted the county is up-side-down on the value of the property at park 53. This mil increase has been in the works for over a year. Let's vote to get out of the development and entertainment business and focus on basic maintenance of our water, sewer, and roads.
#3 KENNY SHOOK on 05/31/19 at 09:50 AM [Reply]
Here's an idea. Let the sitting commissoner's that voted to purchase this parcel and the $ 8.2M dollar cow pasture on 82 pay for it. The minutes of the meeting when they approved it a readily available to anyone interested. And they read as follows. " If we can't sell the property in 3 years we'll have to raise taxes". Executive session minutes read as follows.
"We will have to raise taxes and convince the citizens we are providing a higher level of service".
Debt service is over $2M per year on these two parcels. Could pave a bunch of roads with that money. Damn shame. So go ahead Bill,Ben,Billy, and Isaiah finish what you started. Screw the citizens again. and for the other board members, I assume you are smarter than this . We'll see.
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.