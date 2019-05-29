High school building, renovations expected to take $23.5 million

The Barrow County Board of Education will spend about $23.5 million on buildings in Fiscal Year 2020 if it approves its “other” funds budget of $62.9 million Tuesday.
The board will have a capital projects budget of nearly $37 million for the next year. The largest part of that is for phase I of a new high school adjacent to Sims Academy on Austin Road. The budget for it in FY2020 is $16.4 million.
That is expected to build a commons area and a classroom building. The high school is expected to open in the summer of 2020 and would accommodate about 600 to 700 students.
Another $7.1 million is estimated for renovations at Yargo Elementary School, Westside Middle School and Apalachee High School.
The district recommends using $18.6 million in reserve funds to balance its “other” funds.
Nearly all of that money is from its ELOST fund which has accumulated more than that.
The school district projects a fund balance June 30, 2020, of $14.2 million. It expects to have a fund balance at the end of June of $32.8 million.
The school district also is expected to pay $8.3 million in debt service during the next year and another $2.5 million for technology projects.
Debt service is to pay primarily for bonds that have been sold as buildings have been constructed.
See more in the May 29 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
