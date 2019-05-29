Winder council set to vote on city budget next week

The Winder City Council will vote next week on the city’s final $43.66 million proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020.
The council is scheduled to adopt the budget at its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St.
The budget drew only one public comment during a public hearing at the community center last Thursday. Robert Lanham, chairman of the Piedmont Regional Library System’s Barrow board of trustees, said the city should consider more funding for the Winder Public Library, which is part of the Piedmont system along with the Auburn and Statham libraries.
Last year, the council switched the city’s funding method for the Winder Library from General Fund revenues to a real estate property assessment, boosting the funding amount from $150,000 to $200,000 in Fiscal Year 2019. That’s the plan again for FY2020 as the city will assess each single residential and standard commercial parcel $32, while multi-family parcels will be assessed as $32 per Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU). Amounts collected in excess of $200,000 will be paid back to the city’s enterprise funds to cover transfers that were made to the General Fund in previous years to fund the library.
“We appreciate getting the $200,000; it made a big difference,” Lanham said. “But our needs our not static. We’re dealing with increased material and operational costs every year and we would like the ability to give merit raises to the employees.”
See more in the May 29 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
