Barrow County School System to add three new pathway programs next spring

The Barrow County School System plans to add three pathway programs, in conjunction with Lanier Technical College and Piedmont College, in the spring of 2020, school board members were told Tuesday.
The programs are in fire science technology, emergency medical responder and early childhood education.
Jennifer Wood, director of the CTAE program, said the new courses would be taught at Lanier Tech campuses and would offer new pathways for students.
The firefighter and medical responder programs will offer Lanier Tech certificates after completion. In the early childhood education, students may take courses at Lanier Tech and then transfer to Piedmont College to complete a Bachelor of Arts in that major.
Wood said the school district is compiling a database of students who are interested in the early childhood program as a future source of teachers. Superintendent Chris McMichael said the district has several Piedmont alumni as teachers.
Wood said the program would be through the Piedmont-Athens campus.
Barrow County schools also are making plans to start a health science pathway at Sims Academy in 2020-21. Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools have a health science pathway now.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the May 29 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
